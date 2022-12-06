Recipe: Glaze chicken drumsticks on a sheet pan with broccolini for a quick weeknight supper

Serves 4

Supper on a sheet pan makes a welcome change after feasting and recovery from feasting. But cook we must, so let's make it easy on a weeknight. Toss drumsticks in a honey-sweetened marinade of lime, miso, ginger, and soy sauce. Spread the drumsticks on one half of a sheet pan and place some broccolini on the other half. The broccolini cook faster than the chicken, so remove it when it's done and return the chicken, freshly painted with glaze, to the oven for another 10 minutes. Kids will love these drumsticks, and so will the grown-ups. As for the cook, the prep and clean-up is a breeze and everyone will appreciate the light lift of this supper.

¼ cup lime juice (from 1 or 2 limes) 3 tablespoons honey 1 tablespoon white, red, or yellow miso 1 piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated 2 tablespoons soy sauce ½ teaspoon sesame oil 8 chicken drumsticks 2 bunches broccolini 1 tablespoon olive oil Salt and pepper, to taste 2 scallions (green parts only), thinly sliced (for garnish) Maras, Aleppo, or crushed red pepper (for sprinkling)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper (if you have a nonstick baking sheet, you can omit the parchment).

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the drumsticks, whisk the lime juice, honey, miso, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame oil. Add the drumsticks and toss to coat them all over. Leave them at room temperature for 10 minutes.

3. Arrange the drumsticks in one layer on one side of the baking sheet.

4. Pour the marinade that remains in the bowl into a small skillet. Bring to a simmer and cook for 1 minute. Remove from the heat and set aside. It should thicken to a glaze consistency as it cools.

5. Trim the ends off the broccolini and cut thick stalks in half lengthwise, if necessary. Transfer the broccolini to a bowl and add the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place the broccolini in one layer on the other half of the baking sheet. (If your drumsticks are large, you may need a second baking sheet.)

6. Roast the chicken and broccolini for 15 minutes, or until the broccolini is tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. Remove the broccoli from the pan, transfer to a plate, cover with foil, and keep warm.

7. Brush the chicken with the glaze and return it to the oven for 10 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a drumstick registers 175 degrees and the chicken is golden. (Total cooking time for the chicken is 25 minutes.)

8. Sprinkle the drumsticks with scallions and red pepper and serve with broccolini.

Sally Pasley Vargas