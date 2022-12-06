Recipe: For a hearty vegetable meal, simmer lentil soup with tomatoes and lemon

Serves 6

Made from mostly pantry staples, this simple, warming pot of lentil soup might quickly become part of your winter repertoire. Dried lentils, members of the legume family, are an inexpensive, source of vegetarian protein; the little brown dots cook more quickly than dried beans and don't need to be soaked overnight. They're great in salads, as sides, and as the base for soup. There are three types of lentils available in most markets: green, brown, red, and yellow (called dal). For this recipe, green lentils are best because they retain their shape and hold up during simmering. Brown are the most common and the ones labeled "lentils" in one-pound bags. Brown will work in a pinch, but they break down and become a bit mushy in the pot. Red and yellow are actually split lentils; they cook and break down very quickly and aren't a good fit for this particular soup. Here, green lentils simmer with paprika, cumin, allspice, and diced tomatoes. When the soup is nearly done, transfer three cups to a blender and puree until smooth. Return the pureed soup to the pot to enhance and thicken the soup while keeping the rest of the lentils intact to give the pot some texture. (If you use brown lentils, they'll break down enough on their own.) Lemon rind and juice go into the soup at the end to add a burst of citrus flavor.

2 tablespoons olive oil 1 onion, coarsely chopped 1 stalk celery, coarsely chopped 2 small carrots, coarsely chopped 3 cloves garlic, chopped Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon tomato paste 1 tablespoon paprika ½ teaspoon ground cumin ½ teaspoon ground allspice 2 cups green lentils 1 can (15 ounces) diced tomatoes 8 cups water, or more if needed 1 bay leaf Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (for garnish)

1. In a soup pot over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the onion, celery, carrots, garlic, and a generous pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste, paprika, cumin, and allspice. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes more.

2. Add the lentils, tomatoes, 8 cups water, and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 45 minutes, or until the lentils are tender. Add more water, 1/4 cup at a time, if the soup seems too thick. Remove and discard the bay leaf.

3. Transfer 3 cups of the soup to a blender, and puree until smooth. Return the pureed soup to the pot, and let the mixture return to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

4. Stir in the lemon rind and juice. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Ladle into bowls and garnish with parsley.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick