Recipe: A little almond paste and roasted almonds make these nutty, crunchy biscotti outstanding

Makes about 30

What makes these nutty, crunchy biscotti oustanding is the addition of crumbled almond paste and sugar in the dough, along with chopped unsalted, dry-roasted almonds. The almond paste is whirred in a food processor with sugar until it forms small flecks; they melt in the dough. You form two long logs on a baking sheet, smooth the tops with wet fingers, and bake them until firm. Cool the logs a little before slicing them on a diagonal and returning them to the oven to brown. Layer them in cellophane bags to give as gifts or keep on hand for a little nibble if friends drop by during the holidays.

3 ounces almond paste (a little less than half of a 7-ounce tube), crumbled ¾ cup sugar 2¼ cups flour 1 teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon baking soda ½ teaspoon salt 3 eggs 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1¾ cups unsalted dry-roasted almonds, coarsely chopped

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Have another sheet of parchment on hand.

2. In a food processor, scatter the almond paste crumbles in the work bowl. Sprinkle 1/4 cup of the sugar on top.

3. Pulse the mixture quickly on and off until it is reduced to small flecks; set aside.

4. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until blended.

5. In an electric mixer, beat the eggs at medium speed for 1 minute. Add the remaining 1/2 cup sugar and beat for 2 minutes. Add the almond paste mixture with the vanilla extract. Beat 1 minute more.

6. With the mixer set on its lowest speed, beat in half of the flour mixture, then beat in the remaining flour mixture with the almonds. With a rubber spatula, scrape down the sides of the bowl often. The dough will be stiff and chunky.

7. Remove the bowl from the mixer stand. With a sturdy spatula, using half of the dough on one side of the baking sheet, place large dollops in a 12-inch-long band that is about 2 to 3 inches wide. Using a long, flexible metal spatula, smooth it into a log. Repeat with the remaining dough on the other side of the baking sheet, setting it 5 inches from the first log. With wet fingers, smooth the top and sides of each log. Use the metal spatula to neaten the long edges of the logs, if necessary.

8. Transfer to the oven and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, turning the position of the baking sheet from back to front, or until the logs are set and golden. When the logs are fully baked, a skewer inserted into the middle of each one will come out clean. Transfer the baking sheet to a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes.

9. As soon as the logs are out of the oven, reduce the oven temperature to 300 degrees.

10. Use an offset spatula to transfer the logs to a cutting board. Line the baking sheet with another sheet of parchment paper. Use a serrated knife to cut each log on the diagonal into 15 slices. Arrange the slices, flat side down, on the baking sheet; it's OK if they're very close.

11. Bake the biscotti for 10 minutes, turn each one over, and continue baking for 10 minutes more, or until they are pale golden and firm to the touch. (Total baking time is 20 minutes.) Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Lisa Yockelson