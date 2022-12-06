A restaurant critic’s-eye view of ‘The Menu’

I tried to avoid reading anything about Michelin-starred satire “ The Menu ” before sitting down to view it, yet tidbits have trickled through. So I know this much for sure: People gonna die.

This is about “ The Menu ” and contains spoilers. If you haven’t seen the movie and want to preserve its surprises, go no further.

Blame it on Tyler (Nicholas Hoult), a foodie bro who cannot stop talking about Pacojets and alginate and other high kitchen geekery while taking photos of food he’s been told not to photograph and lecturing his companion, Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy), about, well, everything.

The two are part of a small group traveling by boat to a driftwood-strewn island to eat at Hawthorn, an exclusive restaurant ($1,250 per person) helmed by renowned chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).

Tyler, as a character, is almost too real. I have met this guy; maybe you have too. He collars people at parties to brag about his foodie credentials, which include dinners at Noma, culinary romps to Barthelona, and in-depth knowledge of anything J. Kenji López-Alt ever wrote, repurposed as his own ideas. In real life, I would simply like him to move on and bore someone else. But that doesn’t mean I can’t enjoy his on-screen demise just a little bit. You know, should it come to that.

In fact, the entirety of “The Menu” — which skewers the world of fine dining, roasting it for just under 2 hours — is almost too real. This is what makes it so delicious, at least to people who spend a lot of time in or thinking about restaurants. People like restaurant critics. Am I a character in this movie? Friends, I fear I am. And I can’t stop laughing and cringing simultaneously each time Saveur magazine’s Lillian Bloom (Janet McTeer) opines about something being “tweezered to [expletive]” or uses the word “thalassic.” I resemble these remarks.

“The Menu” has points to make about class, art, the difference between knowing and doing, and guilt by participation in problematic systems. But culinary parody is its true forte. It doesn’t have to work very hard to find rich material. Fine dining is perfectly ripe low-hanging fruit. In this movie we find: A meal that “tells a story.” A course served on a rock. A chef who refuses to make substitutions. Wine not just from a single vineyard but a single row of vines. An idyllic island setting that is home to a toxic workplace. The sexual harassment of a cook by her male boss. It’s all ripped from the headlines, and the menus, and enough meetings I’ve attended that I start to wonder if someone leaked the minutes.

Also at dinner: editorial bum-kissers, washed-up celebs, new-money tech guys, old-money spouses (including the always wonderful Judith Light), a brigade of slavishly (creepily?) devoted cooks. The island and the restaurant are stock characters, too. Just offshore, a staff member pulls live scallops from the water for guests to consume shortly. There are beehives, gardens, a Nordic smokehouse. No mention is made of Hawthorn’s team harvesting its own salt, but I’m quite certain it would. “I do like the sense of it being a sort of biome of culinary ideas,” says Lillian, who basically discovered Slowik, as Tyler informs Margot.

Anya Taylor-Joy (left) and Ralph Fiennes in "The Menu." Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures

Then there is Slowik himself — Chef Voldemort! — who forbids his guests to eat. They must taste. The world as he sees it is divided into givers and takers, and he is “the artist whose work turns to [excrement] inside your gut.” He has mommy issues, and daddy issues, and all of the other issues too. But mostly he is angry because he has spent his one wild and precious life trying to please people he will never know, in his words. That is a no-win game. It corrodes the soul. And because he has chosen to play, these guests must pay.

“The Menu” is cleverly structured like an actual menu, developing course by course. The food is a star, created in consultation with real-life chef Dominique Crenn. There’s a breadless bread plate; there’s a riff on Taco Tuesday featuring tortillas printed with images meaningful to each individual. I’d be intrigued to find some of these earlier courses on my table, aside from the sadism. Part of what makes “The Menu” so good is that it works as a menu, if one you’d never want to consume.

The meal begins with an amuse-bouche: cucumber melon, milk snow, charred lace. The “snow” — created with Tyler’s venerated Pacojet — meets with scornful ennui from Lillian and her toady consort. “Oh, this ongoing obsession with snow,” she says. “It’s officially a plague, and no one is immune,” he replies drolly. Are we here to worship? To find fault? Perception is all about mind-set; there is no objectivity. We see what we expect and want to see.

At least until things start to get uncomfortable, then go off the rails entirely. Even then it takes the diners a while to truly grok that the script has been discarded, the conventions overturned.

Inevitably, the viewer is served Slowik’s equivalent of Remy’s ratatouille or the “Big Night” brothers’ omelet, a simple dish cooked with pure love. No restaurant movie can exist without it. Here, it is one character’s redemption and another’s reward, as well as the only part of the movie that will make you truly hungry. But chef, seriously: You could have just started a pop-up.

One rarely comes across a film that pillories every kind of person who would pay to see it. It is as refreshing as a palate cleanser of wild bergamot and red clover tea sipped before dispatching a befeathered angel investor. Fine dining takes itself very, very seriously: “We have reached the base camp of Mount [BS],” Margot says. There’s money at stake, and reputation, and other hallmarks of capitalist endeavor. But it’s only dinner after all. The thing about this particular lunatic’s supper — the humiliations, the pretensions, the narrative — is that it actually does matter. A lot. The stakes are as high as they get. Restaurant critic Lillian persists in viewing the proceedings as nothing but elaborate theater for much longer than she should — because they always have been. The illusions of fine dining only hold up by mutual agreement.

So: why? Why do we continue to create and partake in these experiences? When Margot learns how much it costs to eat at Hawthorn, she is appalled. “Let’s not ruin this by talking price,” Tyler says. “Just go with the flow. Let it be magical.” And sometimes it is.

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.