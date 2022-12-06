This Vermont brewer won a ‘Craft Brewery of the Year’ award

The year-end “best of” lists are rolling out as 2022 comes to a close, including one ranking some of the best brewers in the country. The big winner? A craft brewing company in Vermont.

Fiddlehead Brewing Company was named “Craft Brewery of the Year,” according to Brewbound, which recognizes large and small alcohol companies that have thrived over the past year. The Shelburne, Vt.-based brewery was the only New England mention, aside from White Lion Brewing in Springfield, Mass., which made Brewbound’s list of “Rising Stars.”

“The challenges facing the beer category in 2022 were unrelenting, but Brewbound’s Award Winners and class of Rising Stars were standouts for not just business performance but the way they helped their teams, their communities and the overall industry,” said Brewbound editor Justin Kendall in a release. “We are thrilled to honor this year’s Award Winners and Rising Stars.”