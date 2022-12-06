This Vermont brewer won a ‘Craft Brewery of the Year’ award

The year-end “best of” lists are rolling out as 2022 comes to a close, including one ranking some of the best brewers in the country. The big winner? A craft brewing company in Vermont.
Fiddlehead Brewing Company was named “Craft Brewery of the Year,” according to Brewbound, which recognizes large and small alcohol companies that have thrived over the past year. The Shelburne, Vt.-based brewery was the only New England mention, aside from White Lion Brewing in Springfield, Mass., which made Brewbound’s list of “Rising Stars.”
“The challenges facing the beer category in 2022 were unrelenting, but Brewbound’s Award Winners and class of Rising Stars were standouts for not just business performance but the way they helped their teams, their communities and the overall industry,” said Brewbound editor Justin Kendall in a release. “We are thrilled to honor this year’s Award Winners and Rising Stars.”
Fiddlehead was founded in 2010, and has recorded double-digit growth each year across its eight markets, Brewbound said in its report. The largest driver of that growth, according to Brewbound, is the company’s flagship Fiddlehead IPA, which accounts for about 88 percent of the company’s sales.
“This is an absolute honor to be recognized by the premier industry publication, @brewbound,” Fiddlehead president and owner Matt Cohen posted on the brewery’s Instagram page.
“Craft brewing has been my life’s work. This is a testament to our incredible team, our unbelievable distribution partners, the owners and purchasers in the on-premise and off-premise world, and to our dedicated fans, the Fern Believers.”
The Vermont brewery, about three and a half hours from Boston, is open every day.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.