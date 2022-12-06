Amid rising costs, Riverside mixed-use project will be delayed

More than a year ago, Newton city councilors approved plans to build about a million square feet of life sciences, housing, retail, and commercial space at Riverside. The project would maintain access to the Green Line’s D branch, and replace its parking lot and the nearby Hotel Indigo. It also would mean millions of dollars for local improvements in Newton, along with millions more in additional tax revenue.

A long-sought plan to redevelop the MBTA’s Riverside station near Interstate 95 in Newton may be the latest victim of the economic downturn, as financial pressures on the developer have delayed the start of construction.

But last month, the city’s Riverside Liaison Committee reported that increased construction costs and rising interest rates “have stalled the project,” following a meeting with the project’s builder, Mark Development. Work at the site was supposed to start late this year.

“Once Mark Development has financing in place, it will be 9 months before they have a shovel in the ground. This means that there is no start date” for project work to begin, the committee reported.

The developer, in a statement to the Globe, said it is “exploring a wide range of creative solutions to the challenges” facing all large construction projects.

“While broader business factors facing the entire industry have certainly impacted the start date for construction, we are confident that the merits of this project and the benefits it offers the Commonwealth as a transit-oriented development that creates new housing, economic opportunity and an improved public realm remain strong,” Mark Development said in the statement.

The Riverside project’s delay was first reported by the community news site Figcitynews.com.

A delay in building at Riverside is the latest twist in an already protracted process stretching back more than a decade to turn what is now a giant parking lot into a mix of housing, retail, and commercial space with easy access to the T.

Last year, Mark Development paired with Alexandria Real Estate Equities and proposed changes to the plan, including two life sciences buildings in place of a hotel and an office tower. The City Council approved the changes, and work at the site w as supposed to begin this year.

The approved project includes a total of 362,000 square feet of office and laboratory space, as well as 22,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. It also includes more than 2,100 parking spaces.

It would have 550 apartments, including 44 units available for households earning 50 percent of the area median income of $140,200 for a family of four, according to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. Another 44 units would be for households earning 80 percent of that figure.

The developer is supposed to pay $25 million to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority by August 2023 in order to close an 85-year ground lease for about 12 acres of land. Under the terms of that agreement, the developers would pay a base rent of $850,000 each year. That rent would increase by 12.5 percent every five years.

Mark Development is seeking a two-year extension on closing the lease with the MBTA, the Riverside Liaison Committee reported.

In a statement to the Globe, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said she hoped Mark Development “finds a way forward” with the project.

“Riverside creates jobs, housing — including affordable housing — in close proximity to public transit and leads to investments in the trail system along the treasured Charles River. As approved by the City Council, this project works for Newton, the region and the MBTA,” Fuller said.

The city has estimated that its net tax revenue from a completed development would be just shy of $2.5 million a year.

Newton is also due nearly $9 million in upgrades from the Riverside project, including improvements for the Williams Elementary School, city sewer system, the Riverside-Charles River trail network, and other neighborhood improvements.

There would be traffic work, including a new exit ramp from Interstate 95 northbound.

Liz Mirabile, who serves on the liaison committee, said the current project was the result of many meetings between residents and developers over several years. She expressed confidence work will eventually move forward.

Mirabile, who has also been a member of the Newton Lower Falls Improvement Association’s Riverside Committee, said the city has built a good working relationship with Mark Development.

“We did come to a place where most of us were pretty comfortable. And I think it will be developed at some point,” she said.

Greg Reibman, who leads the Charles River Regional Chamber, said in an e-mail to the Globe that the current situation with Riverside “is the risk we run every time any community allows a handful of abutters to hijack” a development.

“It should be ready, or nearly ready, for occupancy by now,” Reibman said. “By all accounts this is an instance where the headwinds of the economy appear to be slowing, but not killing, a well-conceived project.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.