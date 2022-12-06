A Black cop, a white cop, and the Confederate flag

Seven years ago, Buchanan, then a police officer in Greenfield in Western Massachusetts, stopped an 18-year-old driver for various traffic violations. Buchanan told him he could write him up for $185.

They say no good deed goes unpunished, and Patrick Buchanan would certainly agree.

Instead, Buchanan gave the kid a break and just a warning, telling him to use the money saved to “buy something nice for your mother.”

Good PR for cops, right?

But one of the Greenfield Police Department’s supervisors, Sergeant Daniel McCarthy, took exception. After learning of what he considered Buchanan’s propensity for handing out warnings rather than tickets, he complained to a superior officer.

That complaint spurred an internal affairs investigation. In 2015, Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. suspended Buchanan for three days and demoted him from his position as a provisional sergeant for conduct unbecoming an officer.

Buchanan, then the only Black officer in Greenfield, sued, saying the discipline and ensuing refusal to promote him amounted to racial discrimination. Buchanan said his treatment “is remarkably different than the department’s treatment of numerous white police officers,” including one found to have been intoxicated on duty.

The department, his suit argued, “has repeatedly been much more lenient and forgiving in its treatment of white officers who have brought unfavorable attention to the department (conduct unbecoming a police officer) or actually clearly and unmistakably violated the laws and rules governing police conduct.”

Buchanan claimed Haigh repeatedly bypassed him while promoting others to sergeant.

In May, a jury found Haigh and the city discriminated against Buchanan, awarding Buchanan $92,930 in lost back wages and $350,000 for emotional distress. With interest and attorney fees, the city is on the hook for $1 million.

Buchanan and his lawyer, Timothy J. Ryan of Springfield, are frustrated the city is challenging the verdict. The city sought a new trial, but the judge who heard the case, Superior Court Judge Mark Mason, denied that request. The case is now headed for the appeals court.

Some residents, including Wendy Sibbison, a retired lawyer and former Greenfield councilor, have urged Mayor Roxann Wedegartner to drop the appeal. But Wedegartner defended the city’s legal approach in a Greenfield Reporter column, saying, “A finding of ‘racial animus’ in our Police Department was personally and professionally devastating to hear for myself and for the police chief, especially given the many documented judicial errors in the trial.”

One of those alleged errors was the elephant in the courtroom, evidence about a Confederate flag that was hanging in McCarthy’s garage at the time McCarthy triggered the initial complaint against Buchanan. The jury heard about the flag, but the judge later told them to disregard it.

In court, a lawyer for the city, Leonard Kesten of Boston, repeatedly argued that introducing the Confederate flag into the case was inflammatory, highly prejudicial, and irrelevant, saying the judge erred in allowing jurors to hear any evidence about it.

But Ryan, Buchanan’s lawyer, argued that McCarthy’s hanging a Confederate flag on his property underscores the racial animus Buchanan faced in the initial complaint against him and in being repeatedly passed over for promotion.

“If the appeal were successful,” Ryan said, “one of the results would be that local and state government have no right to investigate or discipline public employees because of Confederate flags on their property. Do we really want that?”

McCarthy’s flag had been a source of local controversy before, the subject of meetings of the city’s Human Rights Commission seven years ago. Noting that, some residents believe the city should embrace the jury’s findings. McCarthy was the police liaison to the commission at the time. He took down the flag after complaints surfaced and insisted to the commission that he is not racist.

Buchanan, who grew up in Boston but settled in the Pioneer Valley after graduating from UMass Amherst, is trying to figure out the next chapter of his life. He retired last year after 22 years on the job, before his case went to trial.

“He couldn’t take the stress,” Ryan said.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.