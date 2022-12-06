At Boston bar that inspired ‘Cheers,’ fans, patrons remember actress Kirstie Alley

“Cheers to ‘Cheers,’” they said, lifting their commemorative beer mugs in unison. “And cheers to Kirstie.”

One group of friends remembered the late actress Kirstie Alley the best way they could on Tuesday night: by raising a drink to her in the bar once “owned” by her most famous character.

Fans of the long-running sitcom placed flowers for the late Kirstie Alley, who played Rebecca Howe, at the entrance to Cheers Beacon Hill.

Alley, whose death from cancer at age 71 was announced Monday by her family, was best known for her role on the hit sitcom “Cheers” as Rebecca Howe, the high-strung manager of a Boston bar modeled after the Bull & Finch Pub. Fans of the NBC show on Tuesday made visits to the pub — which operates as Cheers Beacon Hill — to honor her memory.

“We have noticed customers checking in, asking about [Alley’s death], how it’s affected us and whatnot” said bar manager Ryan Miller. “There are lots of fans of the show, and of her character, even today.”

Miller said that those paying tribute to Alley’s character, which she played from 1987 to the show’s finale in 1993, had left flowers outside the establishments with warm messages for the Emmy Award winning actress.

“Remembering Kirstie,” read one message scrawled under a bouquet of red roses. “Thanks for the smiles!”

Pictures of a smiling Alley graced the Cheers Boston Facebook page. Inside the bar, photos of Alley with actor Ted Danson and other stars of the show adorn the walls. The show ran for 11 seasons on NBC, and now streams on the network’s Peacock service.

Boston Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs, center, poses, March 2, 1988, with the cast of "Cheers" during rehearsal for an episode in which he appears. Cast members include, John Ratzenberger, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, Woody Harrelson, Kirstie Alley and Ted Danson. Alley, a two-time Emmy winner who starred in the 1980s sitcom "Cheers" and the hit film "Look Who's Talking," has died. She was 71.

The show drew as much attention to the Red Sox as it did to the little Beacon Hill Pub. Sam Malone, the character played by Danson, was a former Red Sox pitcher and recovering alcoholic who was the bartender. He often donned team gear and scripts referenced “the Sox.”

In 1988, Hall of Fame third baseman Wade Boggs made a guest appearance on the show. On Tuesday, Boggs tweeted condolences to his “fellow cast mate,” Alley. “RIP Kirstie,” Boggs wrote, followed by a smile, a broken-heart emoji and praying hands.













On Tuesday, the Cheers bar brought back Rebecca’s Ruby Red, a non-alcoholic “mocktail” once served at the bar and named for Alley’s character. Proceeds were contributed to the Jimmy Fund for cancer research, Miller said.

“A couple people during the day remembered it and ordered it,” he said. “In fact, one of our first customers today came in to order it.”

Several patrons, including locals and tourists said they had fond memories of Alley’s portrayal of the character on the show.

“She was a funny, strong lady,” said Jodie Potter, 53, of Los Angeles, making her first visit to Cheers. “A strong lead character, especially for the eighties.”

Jenna Mahan, said she was drawn to the character of Rebecca because of the contrast between her and Diane Chambers, another love interest of main character Sam Malone, the former Red Sox pitcher turned bartender. While Diane was a sophisticated blonde, Rebecca was the business-savvy brunette. Mahan, who said she herself was a natural brunette, sided with Rebecca.

Mahan said she also loved that Alley’s character ran a bar in a local neighborhood.

“I’ve always wanted to have a bar like that,” she said, remembering what made Cheers so special. “Where I could go in and everyone knew my name.”

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.