City announces new directors for senior services, transportation planning

Murray will succeed Jayne Colino, who is retiring next month. Ostroff will take over for Nicole Freedman, who left the city at the end of September to lead the New England Mountain Bike Association.

Mignonne Murray will take over as Newton’s director of senior services, while Josh Ostroff will become its next director of transportation planning, according to Fuller.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller has announced two new hires who will oversee the city’s senior services and its transportation planning efforts.

Both Murray and Ostroff will start their new jobs in January.

Murray has previously worked as the executive director of Weston’s Council on Aging and the town’s Senior Services. Murray has also led Auburn’s Senior Center & Elder Affairs Division, and worked for Natick’s Council on Aging and Human Services Department.

In Natick, she coordinated the move of the Senior Center to a temporary location while the town built a Community-Senior Center, and the relocation of those programs into the new facility, according to Fuller.

Fuller said Murray’s experience will be invaluable, as Newton builds a new Senior Center, and has temporarily moved those services to satellite locations across the city. Murray also previously worked for the Newton Housing Authority.

Ostroff, who has served as an elected member of the Natick Board of Selectmen, also volunteered with the town’s Transportation Advisory Committee. He has also served as interim director with Transportation for Massachusetts, a statewide transportation coalition, according to a statement.

In Newton, he will be working on projects like a pilot roadway redesign for Washington Street and a citywide master plan for bicyclists and pedestrians.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.