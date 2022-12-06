Cogan named acting police chief in Acton

Cogan joined the police department as a patrol officer in 1984. In 1988, he became the department’s youth officer, remaining in that role until he was promoted to sergeant in 1993. He was then promoted to lieutenant in 2012, before becoming deputy chief in 2017.

Cogan, a 38-year veteran of the Acton force and currently deputy chief, will assume his interim post when Chief Richard Burrows retires Dec. 28.

In his current position, Cogan has been involved with grant writing, emergency planning, training oversight, and budgeting.

“I look forward to working together with the professional and talented men and women of the Acton Police Department,” Cogan said. “I am committed to transparency and accountability and will listen to and address community concerns so that all community members feel safe and supported by their Police Department.”

Advertisement

Town Manager John Mangiaratti is conducting a search for a new police chief.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.