‘Colors of Peace’ art exhibit to support Ukrainian children with autism

The exhibit’s preview opens on Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 5 p.m. at Lasell University’s Wedeman Gallery, located at 47 Myrtle Ave. in Newton. A reception will be held Sunday, Dec. 18 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Autism Unity and The Heal Ukraine Group are organizing the “Colors of Peace” exhibit at the university, the organizations said in a statement.

Lasell University will host an art exhibit later this month intended to help raise money for Ukrainian children with autism and their families impacted by Russia’s invasion.

This event is free and open to the public, organizers said. Donations can be made during the event. For more information, go to autismunity.org.

Autism Unity works to ensure children with autism have access to high-quality therapeutic services, the statement said. The Heal Ukraine Group is a consortium of physicians, scientists, and healthcare professionals from Boston-based medical institutions working to address the needs of their colleagues in Ukraine.

Money raised from the art exhibit will be used for “medically necessary, trauma-informed services” for children with autism and their parents, the statement said.

The Russian war on Ukraine has displaced millions, but has been particularly hard on people with autism, the groups said.

“The loss of educational and therapeutic support combined with war stressors are catastrophic to people with autism, resulting in a mental health crisis for the entire family,” the statement said.

The art show will include work created by artists from Ukraine, and participants were asked to “present pieces that reflect their thoughts about the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as their reflections on hope, peace, compassion, and solidarity,” the statement said.

