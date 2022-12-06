fb-pixel Skip to main content

Curry College student injured, sent to hospital after altercation inside dorm

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated December 6, 2022, 16 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a Curry College student sustained an arm injury during an altercation inside a dorm early Sunday, according to school officials.

In a statement, the college said a student, whose name was withheld, “suffered an injury to the arm from an individual believed to be a non-student” in a residence hall.

“Our student was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton, treated, and released,” the statement said. “The Milton Police Department and Curry Public Safety believe this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the Curry community.”

Curry said the college is providing information to law enforcement to assist them in the ongoing investigation. No arrests have been reported.

“The care and safety of our students is of the utmost importance and the College’s Student Affairs office is providing support to our students during this time,” the statement said.

A Curry spokesperson referred questions about how the student’s arm was injured to Milton police. A request for comment was sent Tuesday to a Milton police spokesperson.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

