Curry College student injured, sent to hospital after altercation inside dorm

Police are investigating after a Curry College student sustained an arm injury during an altercation inside a dorm early Sunday, according to school officials.

In a statement, the college said a student, whose name was withheld, “suffered an injury to the arm from an individual believed to be a non-student” in a residence hall.

“Our student was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton, treated, and released,” the statement said. “The Milton Police Department and Curry Public Safety believe this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the Curry community.”