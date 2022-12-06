Expanding waiver of intellectual property protections could jeopardize US biotech dominance

This follows earlier news from Governor Dan McKee about construction of the state’s new health lab in the I-195 Innovation and Design District. The project funded by a $81.7 million grant from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will house the state’s new health lab, labs for Brown University, and additional biotechnology space.

The recent announcement of a potential $50 million investment in a proposed life science hub is the latest push to bring a robust life sciences sector to the Ocean State. The hub would further invest in R.I. startups, coordinate workforce development programs and leverage incentives, grants and credits for life sciences businesses.

Advertisement

Brown University and Wexford Science & Technology also announced the transformation of 62,000 square feet at Wexford’s Point 225 building in Providence into highly sought-after wet lab-ready research space by late 2023. Brown University will lease approximately 31,000 square feet of the new lab space, with the remainder available for lease by commercial life sciences companies.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

These proposals speak to the state’s commitment to both economic development and advancements in public health.

More than 400 biotech companies and organizations call Rhode Island home. It’s within striking distance of similar science-based hubs in Boston/Cambridge, New Haven and New York, along with prestigious institutions leading the way on innovative neurological research.

However, recent actions by the World Trade Organization with the misguided support of the Biden administration could slam the brakes on the industry — here and across the country.

One of the most important policies under the WTO’s authority is the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS. This long-standing agreement, which has been signed by a majority of countries in the WTO, established intellectual property protections.

Advertisement

It is these very protections that made it possible for US companies to quickly develop the COVID vaccines in the first place.

But in June, those protections were turned upside down when the WTO, with an endorsement from the Biden administration, “waived” TRIPS, essentially giving the vaccine formulations away to other countries.

This move was completely unnecessary. The United States and other countries already have established programs to get vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

The WTO is now considering expanding the waiver to include the intellectual property of COVID diagnostics and therapeutics. If allowed to go through, this will not only impact the ability of US biotech companies to continue to develop updated COVID treatments as the virus evolves, but potentially could impact research and investment into other diseases that uses the same technology to look for treatments for everything from cancer to auto-immune diseases to neurological disease.

We’ve seen great strides in research for neurological treatments right here in Rhode Island. Scientists at the University of Rhode Island and Brown are leaders in Alzheimer’s disease research.

Why would we as a country jeopardize our biotech dominance? RI Bio has serious concerns about a potential expansion of the TRIPS waiver and has contacted our congressional delegation, requesting they stand up for Rhode Island’s biotech industry.

The WTO should concentrate on fixing the infrastructure — lack of health care workers and last-mile distribution issues to name two — that are the true roadblocks to global public health challenges, and leave in place the protections that have brought hope and health to people around the world.

Advertisement

Our leaders cannot turn a blind eye to what could be a devastating blow to the biotech industry. I urge Rhode Island’s lawmakers to stand up for our industry before more damage is done.

Carol Malysz, MBA is the executive director of RI BIO.