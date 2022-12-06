Extra home/work

“It has been a very difficult year between juggling college full time and being a full-time mother with zero income,” wrote a mother of a 3-year-old boy. “Being jobless has me feeling like a bad mother. But I know this is only temporary.”

The path to more gainful employment and a brighter financial future often leads through more education. For parents who already have a job — caring for their children — it can be a challenge. Balancing classwork and child care, managing a household while cramming for midterms, helping a child with homework when you have your own, due tomorrow. Finding a way to pay for it all.

Hard as it is to keep going, she said, to strike the right balance between schooling and parenting, her child propels her forward. “I am a proud mother. He makes me smile every day and he is my main motivation.”

It is the same motivation that drives a North Shore mother of three who is studying for a nursing degree. “I am a full-time nursing student, and since I started school I have completely stopped working to devote myself to my studies and my children,” she wrote to Globe Santa.

“I was already worried about what I would offer them since my financial means are limited,” she said. To learn that there was a program to help parents like her provide for their children in the holidays, she said, was a gift. “Your help will be precious to me,” she said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Parenting while studying is hard enough, but parenting while studying while holding down a job to pay for it all: That’s a juggling act.

“Trying to balance school, work, bills, rent, and expenses has made it a little tougher this year, but I push through for my kids,” wrote a mother of two young children, ages 1 and 4, who works full time and studies part time.

Just knowing that Globe Santa’s gifts will soon be on their way has made it easier for her and her small family, she said. Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has been making it easier for families in Greater Boston for 67 years. With the help of its generous donors, the venerable Boston institution has helped a million families over the years, providing toys, books, and games for 3 million children in need.

Sometimes a parent is herself hardly out of childhood. One letter to Globe Santa comes from a a high school student and a mother, determined to stay the course and earn her diploma. “Being a young mom is not easy, especially when you’re in school,” she wrote.

A MassBay Community College student who is the mother of a 4-year-old boy has struggled “to make ends meet while I attend full time college.” To receive a box from Globe Santa, she wrote, “is more than just a gift for my son, it is also magical for me. To know that despite my financial hardships, my son will still have a couple of gifts under the tree, really helps me stay calm at the holidays.”

For some parents, it was the sudden loss of a job in the pandemic that inspired them to go back to school, to set a new course in life, maybe one with better job security.

“My husband and I made our living in theater before our industry was disrupted and the productions we were employed with were closed,” wrote a mother of two, ages 6 and 3.

They moved to Boston, where she is on a new path, a master’s degree in social work. Her husband continues to look for work. “We hope to back on our feet soon and helping our community,” she said.

It is a goal shared by a mother of a girl and boy, 9 and 1. She is training for her commercial driver’s license. “When I finish school and start working in my career, I am going to help out families in need around the holidays, just as you have helped me and my family in the past.”

