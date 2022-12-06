fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fatal stabbing under investigation at laundromat in Somerville

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 6, 2022, 10 minutes ago

A person was fatally stabbed at a laundromat in Somerville on Monday, officials said.

It happened at the Spin Cycle Laundromat at 6 Main St., according to Grace Munns, a spokeswoman for the city of Somerville.

“The victim has passed away and this is a homicide investigation,” Munns said in an email. “All other inquiries must go through the Middlesex DA office.”

This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.



