Fatal stabbing under investigation at laundromat in Somerville

A person was fatally stabbed at a laundromat in Somerville on Monday, officials said.

It happened at the Spin Cycle Laundromat at 6 Main St., according to Grace Munns, a spokeswoman for the city of Somerville.

“The victim has passed away and this is a homicide investigation,” Munns said in an email. “All other inquiries must go through the Middlesex DA office.”