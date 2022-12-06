Former Brockton fire engine may be retrofitted as food truck

Erik Levy, owner of the recycling company Save That Stuff, has taken repurposing to a new level — buying a surplus Brockton fire truck that he may retrofit with a pizza oven and grill to provide snacks for his employees, clients, and neighbors.

“I never bought a fire truck before; my life is now complete,” Levy said. “We are not exactly sure how we will use the vehicle, but we’ve talked about a pizza oven and grill. I like the idea of an emergency vehicle in a non-emergency situation.”

Levy bought the 1981 pumper truck in late November for $7,400 in an online auction.