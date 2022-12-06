Investigation into so-called ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ group in Lowell results in 21 arrests

Arriaga and 20 other alleged members and associates of the group were arrested Tuesday morning as law enforcement officers executed 32 search warrants across multiple locations in Lowell and surrounding communities, Ryan said. Authorities also seized 11 guns, hundreds of grams of cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and Xanax, officials said.

The probe was focused on a group self-named the “Cocaine Cowboys” allegedly led by Hector Arriaga, 33, of Lowell, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in a news conference Tuesday.

A three-year investigation by local, state, and federal authorities into a drug trafficking operation in Lowell resulted in more than 21 arrests and the seizure of guns, drugs, and more than $100,000 in cash, officials announced Tuesday.

Ryan said the group was moving “several kilos of cocaine per week across the city of Lowell” and Tuesday’s bust will “disrupts a lot of the supply chain” for drugs moving through the Lowell area and in southern New Hampshire.

“This was a sophisticated operation that was maximizing the profit to be made from the large supplies of drugs that were coming in by the way they were being cut, repackaged, and sold,” she said.

Arrest warrants were also issued for five other individuals, Ryan said, but they had not been found as of Tuesday afternoon.

The investigation opened in 2019 as a collaboration between the Lowell Police Department and Ryan’s office and expanded to include the New England division of the Drug Enforcement Agency, the State Police gang unit, and a long list of law enforcement agencies from across eastern Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, and Florida, officials said.

“Roughly 300 members of local, state, and federal law enforcement agents came together to make this come to fruition,” Lowell police Superintendent Barry Golner said at the news briefing.

After the probe was opened, authorities began making controlled purchases of drugs to identify people allegedly tied to the “Cocaine Cowboys” group, officials said. The trafficking operation ranged from purchasing drugs in bulk down to street-level dealers, officials said.

In October, authorities obtained a wiretap warrant that went into effect on Halloween and led investigators to intercept communications relating to “large purchases and distribution orders that were being placed,” Ryan said.

At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Arriaga was under house arrest in connection to charges out of Essex County for motor vehicle racing, Ryan said.

Most of the 21 defendants are expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday, Ryan’s office said.

The others arrested Tuesday are Angel Castro Penaloza, 26, of Lowell; Zachary LaPorte, 27, of Winter Haven, Fla.; Rafael Mejias, 24, of Lowell; Ruben Torres, 22, of Lawrence; Anthony Flores, 29 of Tyngsboro; John Miller, 29 of Lowell; Randall Tremblay, 31, of Lowell; Jason Pais, 31, of Lowell; Wanda Quinones, 54, of Kingston, N.H.; Jesse Morales Martinez, 27, of Lowell; Benyalis Mejias, 22, of Lowell; Roberto Lopez, 32, of Lowell; David Sandoval, 31, of Lowell; Isaiah Colon, 20, of Lowell; Davis Ngoun, 22, of Lowell; Juan Troncoso, 19, of Lowell; Junior Frett, 39, of Lowell; Raynel Hilario, 35, of Methuen; Betsy Martinez, 46, of Lowell; Guelmin Manon, 35, of Lawrence.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.