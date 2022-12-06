At long last, Maura Healey and Michelle Wu to meet privately at Boston City Hall

Tuesday’s confab is meant to “discuss the ongoing partnership between leadership of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and City of Boston,” the mayor’s office said in a news release.

Nearly one month since her landslide victory, Governor-elect Maura Healey is finally meeting with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for the first time.

Healey received some criticism for not meeting with the mayor sooner. Wu told WBUR last week that despite not meeting face-to-face, she and Healey had been in communication.

In contrast, Wu met with Governor Charlie Baker on Beacon Hill on her first day as mayor, about two weeks after she was elected.

In the 28 days since she trounced her Republican opponent, the attorney general has been quietly transitioning into her new role. The Cambridge Democrat, who discretely moved out of Boston months ago, hasn’t shared any cabinet appointments, and has avoided taking direct questions from the media.

Even her meetings have been under the radar. Last month, Healey met with House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano and Senate President Karen E. Spilka without notifying the public or holding subsequent media availabilities. Governor Charlie Baker, by contrast, held a news conference with reporters after he met with Legislative leaders in 2014.

Tuesday’s meeting was noticed to the press, and the leaders are expected to take questions afterward. While the two liberal Democrats are vocal advocates on progressive issues like abortion rights, affordable housing, and environmental justice, it’s still unknown how the two will work together once Healey takes office in January.

So far, their relationship has been a complicated one. In this year’s Democratic primary, the two backed competing candidates for attorney general, which sparked a heated phone call at the time.

Wu told reporters last month that she will “lean into” the issues Healey prioritized on the campaign trail, improving public transportation and combating climate change, but she did not say whether she felt she had a clear ally in the corner office.

Historically, Massachusetts governors and Boston mayors are expected to collaborate on topics that touch both city and statewide policy, like housing, public transportation, and education.

In the new year, the two top executives will be tasked with answering some of the city’s most pressing questions, like how to best house those living on the streets near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, whether to allow cities like Boston to implement rent control, and if the city will get a designated seat on the state-controlled MBTA board.

Emma Platoff and Matt Stout of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





