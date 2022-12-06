Maine man, 71, seriously injured after being struck by minivan in Chelmsford

A Maine man was seriously injured after he was struck by a minivan while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford Tuesday afternoon and flown to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

Chelmsford police and fire responded to Maple Road near the Byam Elementary School at 4:26 p.m. and found a man laying in the roadway with serious injuries and head trauma, according to a statement from Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.

The man, 71 of Biddeford, Maine, was taken by ambulance to a “landing zone at the nearby Byam School” and was loaded onto a medical helicopter, officials said. He was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, “where he was reportedly in critical condition on Tuesday evening,” officials said.