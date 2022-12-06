Maine man, 71, seriously injured after being struck by minivan in Chelmsford

A Maine man was seriously injured after he was struck by a minivan while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford Tuesday afternoon and flown to a hospital for treatment, according to police.
Chelmsford police and fire responded to Maple Road near the Byam Elementary School at 4:26 p.m. and found a man laying in the roadway with serious injuries and head trauma, according to a statement from Chelmsford Police Chief James M. Spinney.
The man, 71 of Biddeford, Maine, was taken by ambulance to a “landing zone at the nearby Byam School” and was loaded onto a medical helicopter, officials said. He was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, “where he was reportedly in critical condition on Tuesday evening,” officials said.
Advertisement
Investigators believe the man was crossing Maple Road when he was struck by a Toyota minivan, officials said. The driver, a 60-year-old Chelmsford woman, stayed at the scene and was cooperative with police, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.