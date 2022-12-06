Man who prompted AMBER Alert last week arrested in connection with November hit-and-run that injured police officer in Fall River

Jeremias Cabral, 21, of Fall River, was identified as the operator of an ATV that dragged a police officer on Nov. 4 in Fall River, according to police.

A man arrested last week during an incident involving an AMBER Alert was charged Tuesday in a separate incident in connection with a hit-and-run last month that injured a Fall River police officer, according to police and court records.

He was arrested Monday after “a lengthy and thorough investigation by the Major Crimes Division,” according to a statement from Fall River police.

He is facing several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, serious bodily injury; assault and battery on a police officer, serious bodily injury; negligent/reckless operation of snow/recreational vehicle - serious injury; uninsured motor vehicle; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; unregistered motor vehicle; and public way violation with snow/recreational vehicle, police said.

He was arraigned Tuesday on those charges in Fall River District Court. His bail was set at $250,000 surety bond or $25,000 cash. Since he did not post bail, a judge ordered Cabral to be held at the Bristol County House of Correction, court records show. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21, according to court records.

The arraignment marked the second time in two days that Cabral was arraigned in a district court.

Cabral was arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court on charges related to his arrest last week in connection with the alleged abduction of 6-month-old Grayson Benson and the child’s mother, 23-year-old Hannah Benson, from their Dartmouth apartment.





The Dec. 1 incident prompted Massachusetts State Police to issue the AMBER Alert, which was later canceled, after the mother and her child were safely located, officials said.

After being interviewed by detectives, the woman said that she and the child “had not been abducted, and had left willingly without being threatened,” according to a statement from Dartmouth police.

In that incident, Cabral is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and larceny, according to Dartmouth police. At his arraignment Monday, he was released on personal recognizance, court records show.

A Fall River police spokesman confirmed that Cabral is the same person involved in the incident last week.

On Nov. 4, Fall River police responded to the area of Delcar and Robeson streets at 7:33 p.m. after an officer requested assistance, according to the statement.

“Responding units located a 17 year veteran of the police department injured on the ground in the middle of Robeson Street, suffering from serious injuries,” police said. “The officer had been dragged several hundred feet by an ATV attempting to flee, during a traffic stop.”

The officer was taken from the scene to Rhode Island Hospital and has since been released, police said.

Cabral is the second person charged in the alleged hit-and-run.

On Nov. 5, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested in connection with the incident, and a witness misidentified him as the operator, according to police.

“The juvenile, while not the operator of the ATV in question, was present at the time of the incident and operating a recreational vehicle,” police said.

The juvenile is facing charges of operating an uninsured motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, public way violation snow/recreational vehicle, according to the statement.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.