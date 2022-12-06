Mass. hiker rescued on trail in North Conway, N.H.

A Massachusetts woman was rescued after she was injured while hiking in North Conway, N.H., early Monday afternoon, officials said.

Mary Ellen Morris, 65, of Chelmsford, was hiking with her husband Michael when she slipped on an ice-covered rock and hurt her ankle on the Peaked Mountain Trail, according to a statement by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

They were able to call 911 for help shortly after 12 p.m., and she was about a mile away from the nearest trailhead. Conservation officers, along with members of the North Conway Fire Department, Action Ambulance, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue, responded to the scene, officials said.