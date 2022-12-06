Officials investigating after man found inside classroom at Dorchester elementary school

At around 7:30 a.m., a teacher came into the school and, according to the police report, “found it odd that her classroom door was shut all the way because she never shuts it.” The school serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade, according to the school’s website .

Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering at the Richard J. Murphy School at around 8:30 a.m., according to the police report.

Officials are investigating after a man was seen running out of a classroom at the Richard J. Murphy K-8 School in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

The teacher “assumed” that her colleague was inside the classroom already but did not see anyone when she walked in, police wrote. Then, as she yelled out her colleague’s name, an unknown man allegedly walked out of “her classroom closet,” according to the report.

The teacher told police she froze, and the man “ran out of the classroom and out of the rear door to the school, which is next to her classroom,” the police report said.

The officer who responded to the scene noticed the same rear door was slightly open “while she was present,” according to the police report.

According to the police report, there was no apparent forced entry and that “it is possible the rear door was left ajar on accident.”

The suspect was described as a white man in his late 30s with short matted black hair, wearing a white ripped T-shirt and grey sweatpants without any socks or shoes, according to the police report. No items were left behind and some cereal was missing from the classroom’s refrigerator , the police report said.

No other teachers or staff reported incidents, according to the police report.

In a statement, Boston Public Schools urged that safety and security of their students and staff is “of utmost importance.” Staff will conduct a full sweep of the building Tuesday night and for the foreseeable future to verify the building is clear, the department said.

“We were troubled to learn our security was breached in a way that allowed an unknown individual to be in the building,” a spokesperson for Boston Public Schools said in a statement. “Following an investigation into the matter, we will determine what additional safety measures can be taken at the school to ensure that this does not happen again.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.