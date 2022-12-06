Oyster farmer finds man’s body on N.H. riverbank

A man was found dead Monday afternoon by an oyster farmer on the bank of a river in Durham, N.H., police said.
The man was found near the Cedar Point Road boat ramp on the bank of the Piscataqua River at around 3:30 p.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police. The oyster farmer gave him CPR until emergency medics took over. They were not able to revive the man, police said.
Officials did not identify the man. His death is under investigation by the Durham Police Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Steve O’Connor at 603-227-2114 or Stephen.O’Connor@dos.nh.gov.
