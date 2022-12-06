Oyster farmer finds man’s body on N.H. riverbank

A man was found dead Monday afternoon by an oyster farmer on the bank of a river in Durham, N.H., police said.

The man was found near the Cedar Point Road boat ramp on the bank of the Piscataqua River at around 3:30 p.m., according to the New Hampshire State Police. The oyster farmer gave him CPR until emergency medics took over. They were not able to revive the man, police said.