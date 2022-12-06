Police respond to ‘active barricade situation’ in East Cambridge following armed assault

Police in Cambridge are working to communicate with a person barricaded inside a building after officers responded to a reported armed assault in East Cambridge Wednesday night, police said.
Negotiators and tactical officers are at the scene in the area of Gore and Sciarappa streets, the Cambridge Police Department said in a series of Tweets. The area is a short distance from the Lechmere MBTA station.
Police responded to the sene for an “active barricade situation following an apparent armed assault,” the department said in a tweet posted at 8:41 p.m.
“The victim is safe and with police,” the department’s tweet said.
Sections of Gore and Sciarappa streets are closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
