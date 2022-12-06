The Rhode Island angle in today’s Georgia Senate runoff

Warnock narrowly defeated Walker in November, but because neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote (a Libertarian candidate won 2.1 percent), they moved to a two-person runoff. Warnock first won the seat in a runoff election last year.

A Warnock victory would give the Democrats a one-vote majority in the Senate, while a win for the former football legend would keep the chamber evenly divided. The Democrats would still have an advantage because Vice President Kamala Harris is allowed to cast tie-breaking votes.

It’s runoff day in Georgia between incumbent Democratic US Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, and there are plenty of Rhode Islanders from both political parties who made the trip south to knock on doors for their favored candidate.

Advertisement

So who from Rhode Island has been in Georgia and what are they up to? Here’s a quick glance.

Senator Raphael Warnock (D)

On the Democratic side, Kristina Contreras Fox, a veteran political activist who ran Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s field operation during his first campaign, said she traveled to Georgia to visit friends and canvass for Warnock. In addition to knocking on doors, she attended last week’s rally where former president Barack Obama stumped for Warnock.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Fox said that one early voting location on Saturday had a line that spanned four blocks and had a two-hour wait. She said the Warnock campaign is making a concerted effort to engage young people to vote, particularly at colleges.

Fox said she has run into a few familiar faces in Georgia, including a contingent of the Brown University Young Democrats who were canvassing for Warnock. Separately, several members of the building trades in Rhode Island have also reported on social media that they have been knocking on doors in Georgia.

Herschel Walker (R)

Steven Paiva, a top aide to Republican congressional candidate Allan Fung, said he has been in Georgia for a few weeks helping the Walker campaign. He said the national attention on the race has been “incredible.”

Advertisement

As for what Paiva has been doing for the campaign: “Let’s just say that I’m going to need to get a new pair of sneakers when I come back to Rhode Island for the holidays,” he said.

In addition to Paiva, Rhode Island Young Republican Chairman Kenneth Naylor Jr. is also on the ground in Georgia assisting Warnock.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.