Salem commits additional $500,000 to heating assistance

Salem will be able to provide added assistance to residents in paying their heating bills this winter through the use of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Mayor Kim Driscoll announced that Salem has allotted $500,000 of the funding it is receiving through ARPA to supplement its existing fuel assistance, which is provided through the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Officials said the added money will enable the city to serve more residents this winter, and to increase the amount it provides to qualifying recipients.

“With sky-rocketing heating costs this year, it is especially encouraging to help with the heating bills for those people who earn just a little too much to qualify for LIHEAP,” said Laura Meisenhelter, executive director of North Shore Community Action Programs, Salem’s partner in administering the funding.