Several injured in Route 3 crash, Mass. State Police says

State Police responded to a crash in Route 3 south on Tuesday night where an unspecified number of people suffered serious injuries, officials said.
The crash occurred in the area of the Duxbury-Kingston town line, the agency said. Officers were still on the scene just after 11 p.m.
State Police declined to share further information on Tuesday night “due to the severity of the injuries,” referring to the Plymouth district attorney’s office for further comment.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
