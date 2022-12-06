Sick puppy discharged from animal hospital a week after he was found on street in East Boston

“Tuesday had a very guarded prognosis and needed a lot of supportive care, including a feeding tube and IV fluids,” Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs, said in a statement. “But the team at Angell has been working around the clock caring for him, and now we feel very confident he’ll make it.”

The 6-week-old puppy, named “Tuesday” by the MSPCA, is now expected to survive after being treated for parvovirus, a disease that can be deadly without emergency treatment, the shelter said in a statement.

A sickly mixed-breed puppy was discharged from the hospital and put in a foster home Monday after being in intensive care for a week after he was found on an East Boston street , according to MSPCA-Angell.

Advertisement

The small, mixed-breed dog was given treatment to help manage his parvovirus symptoms and shelter staff are "confident he'll make it," MSPCA-Angell said. courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

“Tuesday” arrived at the shelter on Nov. 28 after he was found outside on Saratoga Street, and Boston Animal Control reached out to MSPCA-Angell for help, the statement said. He had a fever of 103.1 degrees and gastrointestinal symptoms, and when the veterinary team drew blood, the sample showed no white blood cells.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

At the time of his arrival, Keiley was unsure if “Tuesday” would survive, he said in a recent interview with the Globe. The first 24 to 48 hours were the most critical. Although he was gravely ill, Keiley said he had a “will to live.”

After treatment and symptom management, “Tuesday” was put into foster care, where he’ll be for the next two to three weeks, the statement said. Multiple people have expressed interest in adopting him.

“Tuesday still has a way to go before he’ll be ready to go to a new home,” Keiley said. “He’s still too young to be adopted, and, even though we’re past that critical period in his healing, he still needs some additional treatment.”

Advertisement

The puppy’s medical care is expected to cost about $5,000, but the public can donate on the shelter’s website to help offset the cost, the statement said.

“Tuesday is quite a fighter,” Keiley said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.