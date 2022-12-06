Somerville launches search for next school superintendent

The Somerville School Committee officially launched its search for the district’s next superintendent when it recently chose the Massachusetts Association of School Committees to serve as a consultant in the process.

Mary Skipper resigned as Somerville’s school superintendent to become Boston’s school chief in September. Jeff Curley is serving as interim superintendent, with the School Committee hoping to have a permanent successor to Skipper in place by July.

The district also has advertised the position, and in late November the School Committee named a nine-member screening committee. Consisting of school administrators, teachers, parents, and School Committee members, the screening panel will work with the consultant to evaluate superintendent candidates and select finalists.