St. Anthony Shrine and Emerson class bring marginalized narratives to the Boston Common

Three stations of speakers lined the pathway between Charles and Tremont streets, each playing a different loop of anonymous stories: “I was the only one who knew that my mood started to fluctuate a lot...”; “We go to the gay bars to have fun, to be among gay people...”; “I want to go to the shelter, but I can’t because it’s a drug area...”

Dozens of personal narratives rang out along the Boston Common’s central walking path Tuesday — part of a project designed to emphasize the often forgotten, or ignored, experiences of those struggling with mental health issues, members of the LGBTQ community, and those experiencing homelessness.

The event, entitled “Listen to Me! Stories of the Unnoticed,” is a project of the St. Anthony Shrine designed to emphasize the church’s counseling and social services while elevating the stories of those most in need of support.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Rev. Thomas Conway, executive director of the Shrine, spoke to a small crowd near the Charles Street crossing. He said the narratives were collected from a wide variety of volunteers looking to share their experiences with taboo topics.

“Today, we debut their stories to you,” Conway said. “Our hope is that this is just the start, and we can continue to collect and share these stories.”

Conway emphasized the role of listening in his work as a priest. He said the natural diversity that comes from creating an accepting environment was a key strength of his church’s approach.

“It’s kind of a passive thing, you just sit and listen to somebody’s story,” Conway said in an interview. “When you get accustomed to listening to a lot of stories, you’re not really expecting anything, and you really don’t know what you’re going to get.”

Maria Scott, assistant professor of public relations at Emerson College, said the project was conceived by students — juniors, seniors, and a few sophomores — in her media relations class, in which the Shrine operated as a client. She said her students wanted to bring individual voices to the forefront of whatever marketing they developed.

“That was really the impetus behind this,” Scott said. “Let these people tell these stories in their own words.”

Scott said Emerson will pass along the materials her students put together to the Shrine, which will now work to give the project a permanent home online. She said the next steps are up to the church, but Emerson has offered “continued support.”

Ananya Dutta, a junior studying public relations and marketing communications at Emerson, said she and her classmates have been putting together additional materials for the Shrine — from ready-to-post social media content, to briefer sound bites that could play on the radio.

“It’s not just a project, it’s not just a one-night thing,” Dutta said.

Barbara Stachurska, a junior studying public relations and psychology, said her class picked the Common for its constant flow of crowds. She said the class was introduced to St. Anthony Shrine through its work with unhoused people in Boston.

“We often pass homeless people in the street,” Stachurska said. “We don’t even pay attention to them.”

The Shrine offers a clinic for women experiencing homelessness as well as traditional mental health counseling. Conway noted that the church’s counselors are “very similar to a counselor anywhere,” and prioritize acceptance of self over strict adherence to religious tradition.

Maegan Raboin, a final year master’s student of social work at Boston College, passed by with a friend before chatting with Dutta about the project. She said she was initially drawn in by the story of an unhoused, queer individual.

Raboin said she was interested in sharing the project with her own class to illustrate the issues she already covers.

“I think it’s really, really important to bring voices of marginalized communities to the forefront,” Raboin said. “Statistics are great, but research overall shows that people connect the most with stories, with people.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.