Two men charged in bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard ordered held without bail

Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell ordered both men held, with a probable cause hearing slated for Dec. 12. No details of the allegations were addressed in court during the brief hearing, and neither defendant spoke except to tell Cabell they were requesting court-appointed counsel.

Neither Omar O. Johnson, 32, nor Miquel A. Jones, 39, entered pleas in US District Court in Boston to separate counts of armed bank robbery, a charge prosecutors said carries a maximum prison term of 25 years.

Two men accused of committing the brazen armed robbery of a Martha’s Vineyard bank last month were ordered held without bail Tuesday during their first appearance in federal court on the matter.

Both men were led into the courtroom handcuffed and showed no signs of emotion. Johnson wore a gray sweatshirt and reddish pants, while Jones was clad in a red sweatshirt and jeans.

A 21-page affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Daniel P. Conlon said the men used Google searches to help plan the Nov. 17 robbery of a Rockland Trust branch, an audacious crime in which the manager had a gun pointed to his head and the thieves escaped with nearly $40,000 in cash.

Assistant US Attorney Meghan Chambers Cleary said during Tuesday’s hearing that prosecutors will seek to have both men detained pending trial, arguing that they present a danger to the community owing to the violent nature of their alleged crime.

She also said both men are flight risks, as they’re each Jamaican citizens with substantial ties to that country. Their lawyers consented to voluntarily detention for the time being, and Cabell indicated a detention hearing could be scheduled once the state case against them is resolved. Both men were arraigned previously on state charges related to the robbery; the state matter will be dropped now that federal prosecutors have taken the case.

According to the affidavit, Johnson described himself to investigators as a stay-at-home dad who lives in Canterbury, N.H., while Jones told authorities he is from Jamaica but has been living on Martha’s Vineyard seasonally, working as a landscaper for the past several years.

Jones, who has children with Johnson’s sister who lives in Jamaica, and Johnson spent the night before the robbery together, and records show that Jones’s cellphone was in the branch parking lot at at 8:35 p.m. on the night before the robbery, Conlon wrote.

Cellphone records show Nov. 4 searches made on Jones’s phone on security measures used by banks, including one headlined ‘security measures for a bank if attempted to be robbed,’ " Conlon wrote.

At 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 17 as employees were opening the Tisbury branch, three suspects, each armed with a handgun, each wearing dark clothes, and each wearing a “mask of an elderly man with exaggerated facial features” forced three employees through the rear door into the building, Conlon wrote.

“Once the robbers had gained access to the bank, they held a gun to the head of the bank manager and forced him to open and access the working vault” on the ground level of the bank, Conlon wrote. “As the manager was opening the vault, the robbers kept a gun pointed in his face.”

The employees were not physically harmed, bank officials have said.

The thieves made off with $39,100 in cash, including 200 $100 bills. To make their escape, the thieves allegedly stole a 2016 Nissan Murano owned by a teller whose husband worked with Jones at an island landscaping firm, Conlon wrote.

Jones was stopped by police one day after the robbery driving the Elantra. In the days following the robbery, both Jones and Johnson were questioned by law enforcement and both have said they know a man investigators call Person 2 whom Johnson allegedly said was in the sedan the day of the robbery. The identity of Person 2 was not disclosed in court records.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.