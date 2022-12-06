Two people hospitalized after truck plunges into river in Plymouth

“Upon arrival, first responders discovered a vehicle that had gone off the road and through a guard rail into the Eel River,” Foley said. “The two occupants inside the vehicle at the time of the crash were transported to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth.”

The crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Route 3A near Long Beach, Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley said in a statement.

Two people were hospitalized Monday night after the vehicle they were traveling in went off the road and plunged into a river in Plymouth, officials said.

The occupants’ names, ages, genders, and conditions following the crash weren’t immediately available.

“Plymouth Fire remained on scene while the vehicle was removed from the river,” Foley said. “The Massachusetts Department of Transportation was notified of the crash. There were no environmental hazards observed as a result of the crash. No additional information is available at this time. The crash is being investigated by the Plymouth Police Department.”

A MassDot spokesperson said the state agency cleared the scene around 2:45 a.m., and that the bridge was secured.

Eel River was the scene of a fatal crash in June 2021.

In that case, responding firefighters found the vehicle partially submerged in the river, having sustained heavy damage, the Globe reported at the time. The vehicle’s lone occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.