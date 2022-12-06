When they didn’t have the words, a community sang for a grieving mother

The machines that had kept Tori Lynn Andreozzi alive for more than 19 years were silent. The light machine that illuminated stars across Tori’s bedroom ceiling, like a vision from Van Gogh, now shone only for her mother.

WEST WARWICK, R.I. — In the nights after the funeral, Cathy Andreozzi crawled into her daughter’s empty bed and grieved her loss.

Ever since the afternoon of March 26, 2003, when a drunk driver crashed into Tori as she walked home from school with her brother, Andreozzi had been by Tori’s side. The 12-year-old girl had been left unable to move or communicate. Her mother made sure Tori was never alone, never left out, always open to the life she could live.

Tori’s brother, Robbie, who was haunted by memories of the crash that nearly killed his sister, died in 2018 at 29 years old. Tori died last month, at age 32.

Those who love Andreozzi wondered how to reach her in the abyss of grief.

She had found meaning and purpose in her family’s tragedy, both as a force against drunk driving and to advocate for those with traumatic brain injuries. By showing Tori’s zest for life, other families who have children with disabilities could see what was possible.

She’d been there for other parents who’d lost their children and understood, as her friend Frank O’Donnell, a father who lost his 15-year-old daughter, Keri, put it, how grief creates a hole that never disappears. She would carry on Tori’s legacy through her foundation, even though now, there was no longer the mother-daughter team.

Dante Bellini directs the group of singers from the stage at West Warwick High School. Glenn Osmundson

Those who loved them both wanted to help. When they couldn’t find the words, they found a song.

The idea began with Becky Bowman, who’d become close with Andreozzi and Tori through their work against drunk driving. Bowman was 14 when she lost her mother, Marsha Bowman, and her best friend, 13-year-old Katie DeCubellis, in 1999 when a drunk driver hit their car.

Bowman and Andreozzi had seen a viral video of musician Andy Grammer singing his hit “Don’t Give Up On Me” with a children’s choir from Public School 22 in Staten Island, N.Y. They loved it, and talked about making a similar one with Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Bowman said.

“We said it would be great to do a video like this for victims, to show that they’re not alone,” she said.

After Tori died, Bowman thought about the idea again. Maybe, this song belonged to Andreozzi. Maybe they should sing this song and make this video for her, and let her see all the people who love her.

“The lyrics are perfect, with her love for her daughter,” Bowman said, “and we wanted her to know that we’re not going to give up on her.”

So, Dante Bellini, a longtime friend who featured Andreozzi and Tori in the Ripple Effect campaign for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation Office of Highway Safety, pulled together professional musicians and a film crew.

Bowman put out a secret invitation, cautioning that it was a surprise, and word spread among people who’d been part of Andreozzi and Tori’s lives. Their relatives and friends, members of MADD and Students Against Drunk Driving, Tori’s nurses and therapists, law enforcement, the former prosecutor-turned-judge, and those who’ve lost loved ones and found comfort and understanding from Andreozzi’s friendship.

On Nov. 21, three weeks after Tori’s death, about 80 people gathered in the auditorium at West Warwick High School. It was the place where, if things had been different, Tori would have walked the stage with the Class of 2008.

At first, the crowd was tentative, as they were led by the vocalist, Luna, Bill Bartholomew on guitar, and Brendan Donahue on keyboard. They clutched a paper holding the lyrics and sang the chorus shyly.

Luna, of Providence, leads the group in song during the filming of the video on Nov. 21. Glenn Osmundson

Bellini led them through it again, and the crowd became a little louder, practicing singing with strangers, some surreptitiously wiping tears from their eyes.

Then, Bellini jumped onto the stage.

“Keep Cathy and Tori in your head,” Bellini implored the crowd. “Sing it big. Sing it loud. Do whatever you want to send Cathy a message that you are thinking about her.”

He raised his arms like a conductor, and the crowd was with him.

Tori’s cousins Brianna Pendergast, 29, and Jenna Fontaine, 26, held hands and smiled as they sang. Andreozzi’s father, brother, and sister, fought tears, but sang loudly.

Singing with the group is John LaCross, retired Barrington Police Chief, left, Janine Passaretti-Molloy, center, the mother of Olivia Passaretti, who was struck and killed on New Year’s Day, and Brenda Dennison, right, the mother of Matthew Dennison, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver in February. Glenn Osmundson

Retired Barrington Police Chief John LaCross gave up trying to wear his glasses and let the tears well. Beside him, Brenda Dennison and Janine Passaretti-Molloy, both who’ve lost their children this year, sang without needing the lyrics.

They thought about Andreozzi’s compassion after the deaths of their own children. Matthew Dennison, who died at 17 after an alleged drunk driver crashed into his car in February. Olivia Rose Passaretti, who was also 17 when a driver rammed her car on New Year’s Day.

The mothers said they could feel the lyrics, about the fight not to give up, and saw it in themselves and in Andreozzi’s love for Tori. “I also see them all together,” Passaretti-Molloy said later. “I see my daughter, her son, and Tori, all of our children.”

Bowman sang with them. “It’s like a dream. It’s so moving to see so many people who love her,” she said afterward. “And all of the people who Tori has touched.”

Some swayed in their seats. Some placed their arms around each other’s shoulders. Each verse, they sang a little louder.

“I reach my hand out in the dark, and wait for yours to interlock. I’ll wait for you...Because I’m not giving up.”

Dave Zapatka videotapes the event at West Warwick High School. Glenn Osmundson

On Monday evening, a gathering of friends and relatives went to Andreozzi’s home in Narragansett. She didn’t know why they were there, until they said they had something to show her.

As they played her the video, Andreozzi became emotional, Bellini said afterward. The cameras had scanned the crowd as they sang, and she could see their faces. Some of them were with her, watching the video together.

“She’s grateful,” Bellini said, “stunned, and speechless.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.