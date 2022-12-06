Georgia voters head to the polls to settle final Senate race of 2022

Nearly two million Georgians have already voted, casting ballots that both sides believe give Warnock a significant advantage heading into Election Day.

At stake are the workings of the Senate, the battleground status of this historically red state, and the political influence of former President Trump, who handpicked the famous but troubled former football star Herschel Walker to run against the Democratic incumbent, Senator Raphael Warnock.

ATLANTA — The polls in Georgia opened on Tuesday as the last, most expensive and perhaps highest-profile Senate race of the midterm campaign season drew to a close.

“Come tomorrow, we will declare victory. Are you ready to win this election?” Warnock asked a crowd at an Atlanta brewery at the last rally of his campaign on Monday night, taking the stage after the rapper Jeezy briefly blew out the sound.

But, at least twice on Monday, he warned his supporters not to get too comfortable, urging them to turn out their friends and neighbors on Tuesday and blunt Walker’s expected advantage among voters who prefer to cast their ballots on Election Day.

“We saw record turnout during the early voting period, and I don’t want you to underestimate the opposition,” Warnock told the crowd in Atlanta. “Even though we have a big margin, your job is to start texting your friends right now, calling the folks you know right now, don’t assume people have voted, check in. Call your ex!”

If Warnock, the senior pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, can eke out a win in a race widely expected to be close, it will widen Democrats’ control of the Senate, blunting the power of mercurial moderates like Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia — and cement Warnock’s status as a swing-state fighter who has endured four punishing general and runoff elections in less than two years.

A victory by Walker, whose campaign has been dogged by scandal, accusations of abuse and odd gaffes, would suggest that Georgia voters are reasserting their red state status after narrow Senate and presidential victories in 2020 and 2021 — and provide a much-needed political boost for Trump after many of his chosen candidates lost statewide races in the midterms.

Early Tuesday morning, the former football star appeared in a diner in Marietta to greet voters and spoke briefly with reporters — something that has been a rarity during his campaign.

“We’re going to get out to win this election — Herschel Walker’s going to be your senator, and gonna get things changed,” Walker said, projecting confidence that early voting had helped him.

One reporter asked what the “final score” of the election would be, and Walker offered a joke in response. “Of the Georgia-Ohio State game? Final score, Georgia’s going to win by 7.”

On Monday, Walker spent much of the day shaking hands with voters in North Georgia, visiting conservative strongholds he had dominated in the general election — but where the state’s popular GOP governor, Brian Kemp, had outperformed him, suggesting there were still more Republican votes to be had.

In a small pool hall in Dawsonville, stuffed to the gills with memorabilia honoring the stock car champion Bill Elliott, Dale Smart, the chair of the county GOP, waited to meet him while wearing a MAGA hat and a shirt with Kemp’s name on it.

“I feel confident,” Smart said, “that it’s going to be a tough race.”

Shelley Jackson, 72, had come out to meet Walker. She had already cast her ballot for him, but she said she was “scared.”

“I just don’t know if he doesn’t have the money behind him like Warnock,” she said.

The mood has been considerably brighter among Warnock supporters in recent days.

“Warnock is our hero,” said Nancy Endsley, 69, a Democrat who went to see Warnock speak at a small event in a church in East Athens on Sunday night. “He can pastor in one place and he can serve our country.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.