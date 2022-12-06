Samuel Alito draws backlash for comment about ‘Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits’ during Supreme Court argument

Opponents, however, contend that the Supreme Court ruling in her favor could allow a range of businesses to openly discriminate against other marginalized groups.

Alito’s comments came as the country’s highest court discussed a case involving a graphic artist from Colorado opposed to designing wedding websites for gay couples on the grounds that it violates her religious beliefs and right to free speech.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is facing criticism this week for making an apparent quip about Black children wearing “Ku Klux Klan outfits” during oral arguments heard Monday, with some people calling his remarks “really upsetting” and “appalling.”

During more than two hours of arguments, justices put forth several hypothetical scenarios. It was during this time that Alito, who is part of the conservative majority that appears poised to side with the graphic artist, posed a question concerning a Black Santa at a shopping mall and a child wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit.

“So if there’s a Black Santa at the other end of the mall and he doesn’t want to have his picture taken with a child who’s dressed up in a Ku Klux Klan outfit, that Black Santa has to do that?” Alito asked Eric Olson, Colorado’s solicitor general, who argued on behalf of the state.

“No,” Olson immediately responded. “Ku Klux Klan outfits are not protected characteristics under public accommodation laws.”

Alito raised his line of questioning after Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked whether a photography business in a shopping mall could have a policy that only allows for white children to take pictures with Santa.

Justice Elena Kagan, one of the court’s liberal judges, followed up with a question when Alito quickly cut in, making the apparent quip that garnered backlash online.

“Presumably, that would be the same Ku Klux Klan outfit regardless of whether the child was Black or white or any other characteristic?” Kagan asked.

Alito jumped in, saying, “You do see a lot of Black children in Ku Klux Klan outfits, right? All the time.”

He could then be heard chuckling, along with laughter in the background, according to audio of the oral arguments posted by C-SPAN.

His remark was denounced on social media by people listening to the arguments.

Earlier comments by Alito were also called out. After he raised a hypothetical about a “JDate dating profile,” and Kagan confirmed that “it is” a Jewish dating website, Alito said, “Maybe Justice Kagan will also be familiar with the next website I’m going to mention.”

He then drew attention to a site for married people seeking affairs.

”I’m not suggesting that,” Alito said, after more laughter could be heard. “I mean, she knows a lot of things.”

“I’m listening but this is really upsetting. The joke about Black kids in Ku Klux Klan outfits? No Justice Alito, these ‘jokes’ are so inappropriate, no matter how many in the courtroom chuckle mindlessly,” tweeted Sherrilyn Ifill, who previously served as president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Christine Pelosi, daughter of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, said Alito comparing “LGBTQ+ families to the KKK is a despicable new low for him and the Supreme Court.”

“He is deliberately demonizing LGBTQ+ Americans and mainstreaming the Klan with a false equivalence far more sinister than gaslighting — it’s criminalizing homosexuality,” Pelosi, a Democratic activist, tweeted.

The incident marks the latest controversy involving the Supreme Court, following reported leaks and blockbuster rulings on matters including abortion rights. Alito authored the ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“How far the Supreme Court has fallen,” tweeted Lindy Li, a political commentator.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.