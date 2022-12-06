Leader of Jan. 6 committee signals there’ll be criminal findings

In comments to reporters that appeared to preempt a formal decision by the committee, Thompson, Democrat of Mississippi, said the panel had yet to agree on whom to recommend for charges or which crimes to name. But his remarks — including a contorted attempt to qualify his initial statement — suggested that, as the committee members wrap up their work, they are heavily inclined toward calling for prosecutions of those involved in the Jan. 6 riot and the monthslong election subversion effort, directed by Trump, that gave rise to it.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, on Tuesday gave the strongest signal yet that the panel planned to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department, raising the prospect of a history-making finding that former President Donald Trump’s efforts to cling to power after he lost the 2020 election amounted to a crime.

Advertisement

A criminal referral by the panel would be largely symbolic, holding no legal weight because Congress has no enforcement power and no formal say in what the Justice Department does. The department has already been carrying out a criminal investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the appointment last month of a special counsel who authorized a round of subpoenas after taking over.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Yet a referral would be another remarkable development in a precedent-shattering investigation by Congress of Trump’s bid to nullify his defeat, and could increase the pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to bring prosecutions.

Increased talk of actions by the House committee came as more details were revealed about how the special counsel is investigating Trump and his allies.

If members of the panel agreed to move forward with criminal referrals — essentially sending letters to the Justice Department laying out evidence of specific crimes — they would be creating a road map for prosecutors, in granular detail, of how they contend Trump and his allies broke the law. The committee has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, including some of Trump’s closest confidants, and examined reams of text messages, emails and notes.

Advertisement

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the vice chair of the committee, has publicly said she believes Trump broke the law, and a federal judge in a court filing earlier this year asserted that Trump and a little-known conservative lawyer, John Eastman, most likely broke the law when they concocted a scheme to have then-Vice President Mike Pence ignore legitimate electoral votes for Joe Biden.

The disclosure from Thompson about the plans to make referrals appeared far from choreographed and was in line with off-the-cuff statements he has made throughout the investigation in which he — much to the chagrin of his public affairs aides and other committee members — has publicly dropped major hints about the direction of his investigation.

Thompson initially told reporters on Capitol Hill that the panel had agreed to make criminal referrals and would meet later Tuesday to discuss the specifics. But within moments, he and his staff rushed to clarify his statement, reflecting a debate that is still underway within the panel about how far to go in formally accusing Trump and some of his top allies of crimes.

“What we’ve decided is that we will probably make referrals,” Thompson told reporters a short time later.

Advertisement

Thompson, who is known for giving big-picture guidance about the investigation but being at times less involved in the granular details of its work, then appeared to contradict himself again, suggesting that that decision was no longer in question.

“There’s a general agreement we will do some referrals, but we’ve got to get there,” Thompson said. “We’re not there yet.”

His comments came before the committee had taken any formal action on the issue, likely reflecting the kind of informal consensus among members of the committee that has typically driven their major decisions.

A subcommittee of four lawyers on the panel — Cheney; Representative Jamie Raskin, Democrat of Maryland; Representative Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California; and Representative Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California — has studied whether to issue criminal referrals to the Justice Department for Trump or others, and was planning to brief colleagues on the group’s recommendations. Among the potential charges the members have considered recommending are conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.

Regardless of how the committee unfurls its decision, Thompson publicly broadcast something that many members of Congress have regarded as an open secret about where the committee’s work was headed. For the past year, it has weaponized the issue of criminality to try to demonstrate to the public the severity of Trump’s conduct and push the Justice Department to use its powers to charge him.

Last December, Cheney, at a public hearing, read directly from the criminal code the law that she believed Trump had broken: obstructing a congressional proceeding. In March, a federal judge, who was weighing whether to order Eastman’s communications be handed over to the committee, said he and Trump most likely had committed felonies, including obstructing the work of Congress and conspiring to defraud the United States.

Advertisement

Then in April, The New York Times reported that members of the committee had concluded they had enough evidence to make criminal referrals but were divided on whether to do so, as such a move could backfire, potentially making the Justice Department appear as if it were carrying out the bidding of Congress.

Throughout its highly publicized hearings in the late spring and summer, members of the committee laid out their findings like prosecutors, treating the public like the jury at a criminal trial. The steady drumbeat about criminality raised questions about whether Garland — who had overseen the prosecutions of hundreds of rioters who stormed the Capitol — was serious about going after those who were not at the Capitol but were scheming to overturn the election.

By late summer, reports emerged about Justice Department activity focused on whether Trump and his allies broke the law.

While any evidence offered up in criminal referrals would likely be a regurgitation of what the committee has already laid out publicly in hearings, it is likely to increase scrutiny of how Garland is handling his own investigation. (Garland, for his part, has pressed the committee to turn over witness transcripts he says are vital to the department’s own investigations.)

Advertisement

Last month, faced with the political winds loosed by Trump’s decision to announce his presidential bid, Garland appointed Jack Smith to be the special counsel overseeing the Jan. 6 investigation and another into whether Trump mishandled national security documents he took from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago home and club.

It is unlikely that any referral from Congress would impact that work.