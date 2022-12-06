The arts are essential to a more inclusive, connected Commonwealth

Jon Garelick’s “Billionaire bucks for the arts” (Opinion, Nov. 30) both illustrates the role that wealthy philanthropists have historically played in supporting the arts and details recent investments made by charitable foundations that choose to make grants in this space.

Here in Massachusetts, arts and culture benefit not only from these charitable sources but also from targeted and intentional government investments. This public spending — state and municipal — fosters a more equitable and inclusive arts and cultural sector, benefiting all residents.

Currently, Mass Cultural Council, your state arts agency, is charged with investing nearly $100 million in state public funds into the creative and cultural sector. This effort includes a historic, one-time $60 million pandemic recovery fund to support Massachusetts artists and cultural organizations still building back from the economic impacts of COVID-19. Similarly, city leaders in Boston and New Bedford recently committed significant pandemic recovery funds to rebuild their creative sectors.