Don’t have a hissy fit about the primary, New Hampshire

Actually, President Biden and his DNC allies have made you an offer you’d be foolish to refuse. Instead of having the lead-off primary position, New Hampshire, along with Nevada, will go second, three days after South Carolina, where a win resurrected Biden’s candidacy in 2020.

Enough with the gnashing of teeth, the knotting of eyebrows , and the claims that a tradition both sacred and essential has been thrown asunder by the Democratic National Committee’s modest effort to tweak the presidential primary schedule.

We’ve all read your declarations that the DNC be damned, you’ll hold your primary first anyway because state statute requires that it take place a week before any other such contest. Too bad state law doesn’t require your public officials to cogitate before they fulminate. If it did, they’d take Biden’s deal.

It lets you keep an early spot in the Democratic primary process. You’ll still be a place where lesser-known candidates will focus their energies in the hope of a breakthrough in a smaller, less-expensive state that values retail politics. Driven by a need to play defense, front-runners will still make regular swings through. That means you’ll remain a locus of campaign activity.

This South Carolina-elevating surprise is widely seen as Biden’s attempt to build a firewall for himself against a 2024 primary challenge. As someone who has spent time covering Biden in New Hampshire in campaigns past, I can see why he’s New Hampshire leery. He’s simply not a good fit with Granite State sensibilities.

He goes on a considerable piece for matter-of-fact, cut-to-the-chase New Hampshire types. Every story reminds him of another that simply must be told. He is too prone to reminiscing about the likes of Henry Clay, Daniel Webster, John C. Calhoun, and the other figures of his Senate youth. No, just kidding there, but oh my lord, those desultory digressions. If only his father, apparently a daily dispenser of worldly wisdom, had once offered up this chestnut: “Joey, it’s good to keep it short. My word as a Biden.”

But your primary-preserving problems extend beyond this particular president.

One is demographically obvious: You are a white-as-the-mountain-snow state, and as such, it doesn’t make particular sense for you to have lead-off status in selecting the nominee of a party that counts Black voters as its most committed large demographic constituency. That’s the argument for South Carolina, where more than a quarter of the population is Black. To a lesser degree, the same logic applies when it comes to Hispanic voters and Nevada.

Your other problem: Granite State voters aren’t as iconic as they like to believe. Don’t get me wrong. I’m a fan of your primary. It lets voters (and reporters) get up close with the candidates. Further, Granite State voters are generally well-informed and take their civic role seriously.

But consider:

In 1988, Mike Dukakis, then the governor of Massachusetts, was part of a crowded field seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. And in 1988, Dukakis won the New Hampshire Democratic primary.

In 1992, former US Senator Paul Tsongas of Massachusetts was part of a crowded field seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. And in 1992, Tsongas won the New Hampshire primary.

In 2004, US Senator John Kerry of Massachusetts was part of a crowded field seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, as was Howard Dean, the former governor of Vermont. And in 1992, Kerry won the New Hampshire primary. Dean finished second.

In 2016, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont sought the Democratic nomination for president. And in 2016, Sanders won the New Hampshire primary. Sanders ran again in 2020 — and once again, he won the New Hampshire primary. (The two other next-door neighbors didn’t fare nearly as well; Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts placed fourth, while late-starting former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick finished ninth.)

What does it mean? For starters, that New Hampshire Democrats usually fall for the candidate next door. But not since John Kennedy in 1960 has such a neighbor actually gone on to win the presidency.

Therefore, though your primary does put the candidates through their paces, the judgments New Hampshire Democrats arrive at don’t qualify as extraordinary expressions of political prescience. Which means it is hardly invaluable.

So if and when the DNC approves this change, don’t insist on staying first and thereby incur all manner of party penalties.

Accept the deal. Take half a step back.

That way, you’ll remain an early and important state, while removing yourself as target of future — and perhaps more dramatic — schedule-shifting efforts.

That’s your best way to stay relevant in the long run.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.