Santa’s other helpers: your peak-season package handlers

With us, there’s none of that North Pole naughty-versus-nice nonsense. We don’t judge. You want us to handle a six-piece wrought iron outdoor patio set for your place in Maine currently buried under three feet of snow? Go for it! We hope you got a deal. If you’re the one buying multiple 40-pound sacks of dog food for a single address, we’re assuming that you must be giving some to your local animal shelter.

This season of sending and receiving important packages has some folks concerned about delivery services. Relax. Order your items. Ship your stuff. We package handlers have things under control. Think of us as Santa’s other elves, the ones who start their shift at 2a.m. and need the job for health insurance, benefits, and a solid hourly wage. Of course, we’re more cement floors and industrial belts than tinsel and trees, more coffee and energy drinks than cocoa and candy canes. We’re definitely less “ho-ho-ho !” and more “son of a nutcracker!” Package handlers in peak season make your holiday magic happen.

Just think of us when you’re luxuriating in that 134-pound inflatable hot tub you purchased. We considered asking Santa for one but remembered that he outsources delivery to us. When it comes to heavy packages, Santa has reluctant reindeer. Our delivery drivers take packages of all weights and sizes straight to your house, regardless of whether you leave them milk and cookies. Not that it’s a competition. We work nonstop, seven days a week during peak season, while Santa delivers his packages in a single night. Santa is #workgoals.

You may be wondering how we accommodate the tremendous seasonal surge in package volume. Management performs complex mathematical modeling of trailer load sizes, travel routes, and arrival and departure times. Occasionally, they crank up the speed of the conveyor belts. I panicked the first time I saw the tsunami of packages cresting the belt at a dizzying pace I could not meet. Assorted boxes, 15 identical envelopes destined for five different zip codes, and a queen-sized mattress sped past as I did nothing. I was certain I was going to personally meet the reason for the season and my obituary would read that I’d been found buried under an avalanche of artificial trees and automatic clump-less kitty litter cleaners. I wasn’t ready. Shocked, I turned to the woman next to me, who took a swig of her energy drink, grabbed the mattress, and yelled, “I’ve been here threeyears. We’ve got this. Team lift!”

And that’s how we know your exercise equipment works. We got a heck of a pump team-lifting your tightly packed home gym. Remember, only you can decide whether it turns into a clothing rack by the first week of February. You free-weight enthusiasts should know that when your new weight plates crashed through their flimsy box, we used the good tape to reseal it so your feet will be fine. We didn’t have to go to the emergency room as a result of hoisting all three jumboboxes of your new trampoline; hope the same holds true for your bouncing kids.

Speaking of uncontrollable bouncing, you should see the tires coming over the conveyor belt! Tractor tires, steel-belted radials, motorcycle, bike, and scooter tires. We are in favor of safe driving. But some days, we go home with our hands stinking of road rubber. Our significant others tell us that this odor does not inspire romance. After we wash, we stand over the sink with tweezers wondering if you handy people who are constructing your own boxes from plywood, staples, and screws ever get splinters from your creations. Son of a nutcracker!

When the balsam wreaths, kissing balls, and trees arrive, we are going to have a day in here that smells like an enchanted forest. On that day, we will especially notice the packages filled with happiness. Bikes, traditional and electric. Fluorescent single-person kayaks shipped with paddles in clear plastic bags. Stand mixers and sacks of fancy flours. Fragrant boxes of fruit. Square pink boxes of cupcakes. Plants. New sneakers. Cartons of candy. We will smile as we read the messages you’ve scrawled across your packages wishing each other joy. As we lift your cribs, strollers, and child safety seats, we will know that some of you have your own personal delivery happening soon. Son of a nutcracker, that’s a more difficult delivery than ours! Good luck with that. Hope it’s on time. Wishing you safety and joy!

Celine Boyle writes essays and middle grade fiction. She also works as a trainer and package handler at FedEx in Biddeford, Maine.