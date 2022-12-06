Are the starts of the Celtics and Bruins the best for an NHL and NBA team in one city?

The Bruins had just skated away with a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime. It was their 12th straight win at home, an NHL record that they stretched to 14 before losing Monday night to the Vegas Golden Knights.

But when Bruins coach Jim Montgomery crossed paths with Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla in the halls at the Garden on Nov. 25, they knew their teams were in the midst of something special.

Their offices are a couple of blocks apart in Brighton. Their locker rooms are footsteps from each other in TD Garden. So it’s inevitable that the Celtics and the Bruins will bump into each other at some point.

Advertisement

They were handing over the arena to the Celtics, who proceeded that night to mop up the Sacramento Kings, 122-104, for their seventh of 10 straight wins at the Garden before they fell to the Miami Heat on Friday in overtime.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Montgomery and Mazzulla chatted for about 10 minutes. Montgomery’s eye caught the Celtics highlights.

“It’s very impressive what they’re doing,” Montgomery said.

He was half right.

On their own, the Bruins’ and Celtics’ starts are scorching. The Celtics are 20-5 after a huge third quarter pushed them to a win Monday night in Toronto. The Bruins fell to the Golden Knights that night in a shootout, but their 20-3-1 record is still pristine.

But having a basketball team and a hockey team in the same city both tearing through the opening weeks of their seasons is a kind of lightning strike that doesn’t happen often.

Boston is one of 14 cities that currently have NHL and NBA franchises. More than that, according to Stathead data, while 133 NBA teams have won at least 75 percent of their first 25 games going back to the 1946-47 season, only 28 NHL teams have won at least 75 percent of their first 24 games since the 1917-18 season.

Advertisement

Two teams in the same city combining to win 75 percent of their games to start the season is rare.

Boston, of course, is familiar with the feeling. In 2008-09, the Celtics started 23-2 and the Bruins started 16-4-4.

In the last 10 years, the only cities that have seen that kind of success on the ice and hardwood at the same time are Los Angeles (which has two franchises in each sport) and the San Francisco Bay Area (which encompasses nine cities).

The Golden State Warriors were a rising tide in 2015-16, winning 24 of their first 25 games on the way to a record-breaking 73-win season. The San Jose Sharks built their own momentum with a 14-10-0 start that propelled them to the Stanley Cup Final.

In 2012-13, Blake Griffin’s Lob City Clippers won 19 of their first 25 games, while the Anaheim Ducks were a white-hot 18-3-3 (the Los Angeles Kings joined the party by going 14-8-2).

In Detroit, the 2005-06 Pistons were a force that won 22 of their first 25 games, while the Red Wings started 16-6-2.

In 1980-81, the 76ers and Flyers had Philadelphia excited. The Sixers started the season 22-3, while the Flyers put together a 16-5-3 mark.

The 1973-74 Celtics, led by John Havlicek, got off to a 20-5 start at the same time as the Bruins were on an 18-4-2 run to start the season fueled by Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr.

Advertisement

The old Garden was home to the two best shows in sports that year. The Celtics had finished the season with the best record in the NBA. The Bruins finished with the best record in the NHL. They both reached the finals. The Celtics won a seven-game series over the Bucks. The Bruins they lost to the Flyers in six games.

And in 1969-70, the Knicks won 23 of their first 25, while the Rangers went 14-4-6.

Success certainly can be contagious. What’s happening with the Celtics and Bruins might not be directly related, but there are parallels. They start at the top with Montgomery and Mazzulla, first-year coaches who were handed the keys to teams who were already on the cusp — the Celtics were a Finals team a season ago, and the Bruins were a playoff team. They inherited teams that relied on defense. They’ve turned their teams into offensive monsters.

“The parallels are amazing,” said Montgomery. “We’ve left the defensive schemes, we’ve changed the offensive schemes, or added to the offensive schemes because we felt there was more there. They’re scoring at levels they haven’t scored at and so are we.”

Mazzulla said he read an article about some of the changes Montgomery made.

“I know he was trying to keep the defense, which was something they were really good at last year,” Mazzulla said. “I kind of found correlation to, we have the same defensive scheme as last year because it was really good, and where can we reinvent and get better at the offensive end? That’s something that they talked about, as well. So I know he talks a lot about spacing. I know he talks about getting less shots but getting more quality shots. So just found a correlation to the things he’s doing with the Bruins now and what we’re doing.”

Advertisement

Mazzulla’s main focus is on getting the Celtics back to the Finals, but he said he’ll peek in on a Bruins game — or any game — if he can learn something that might translate.

“It’s cool studying any sport,” Mazzulla said. “I’m a fan of soccer, but also hockey, where some of the principles are the same. Spacing or where you’re building connectivity or learning how to get the best shots possible. How do you do that for your best players? So, I enjoy watching sports like that where there’s a lot of connection to basketball.”

Both the Bruins and Celtics are more worried about how they finish than how they start, but as long as their wins stay woven together, the special seasons the teams are building will be connected, too.

Adam Himmelsbach and Matt Porter of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.