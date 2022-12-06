Bill Belichick expresses confidence in Patriots’ scheme, staff: ‘The system that we have in place, I feel good about.’

That doesn’t mean more subtle changes can’t take place, however, as the club continually tries to accentuate its positives and exploit its opponents’ weaknesses.

“The system that we have in place, I feel good about, which includes the offensive staff, includes me, includes whatever the whole process is,” the coach said Tuesday morning when asked if play-calling would fall into the major category. “On defense, on offense, on special teams.”

FOXBOROUGH — One day after saying major scheme changes would be difficult to implement at this time of the season — you won’t be seeing the wishbone or veer — Bill Belichick expressed confidence in the Patriots’ schemes, staff, and structures.

“I’d say we have a pretty broad system here in all three phases of the game, that’s kind of what we do. We have multiple groups on defense, multiple coverages, multiple fronts. We have multiples on offense. We have multiples in the kicking game,” said Belichick. “So, there’s some things you know, you trim the fat here and, move it a little bit over in this direction. Or maybe you add a little bit more of something that you feel like is going well, maybe a player is doing something that — or some part of your offense or defense doing something that’s a little more productive. And maybe you want to add a little bit more to that. So, that would just be, let’s say, shifting the emphasis.”

Belichick, in his 48th season in the NFL, said every team he’s ever been a part of has “morphed” at some point in the season. Sometimes it’s for an obvious reason, sometimes more subtle.

As an example, Belichick noted how the Giants would alter how they deployed Lawrence Taylor depending on how teams dealt with the Hall of Fame linebacker.

“What do we need to do here? Keep doing what we’re doing or do something different? We changed him around a little bit … thinking particularly in the ‘90 season, but even in the ‘86 season, ‘87 season, as an example,” said Belichick. “I’m just saying this isn’t like it has happened last week. I’d say it’s the only way that I would know how to do things.’’

Asked if that also included play-calling on offense — the Patriots rank 24th in total offense (318.9 yards per game) and 31st in red-zone efficiency (37.5 percent) — Belichick said it’s all about trying to win.

“Whatever plays we call this week are to try to win. Whatever plays we called last week, they were to try to win. Whatever plays we called the week before, that’s what that was, or last year, or two years ago, or five years ago, or 20 years ago,” he said. “You can like them or not like them or whatever. I get that. But whatever we’ve done, it was to try to be as productive as we can and to try to beat whichever team we were playing. So, whether that’s conservative, not conservative, the same, different. Whatever it is, that’s what the intent of all of it is, that’s what it always is. So, that’s not going to change. What they’ll be, I don’t know, but it’s a combination of what [our opponent does], what we do, what we think we can do.”

***

Lawrence Guy is the Patriots’ nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award. The honor recognizes a player from each team for “outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”

With help from Guy’s wife, Andrea, the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation has run several events to support financially disadvantaged families.

Among the initiatives the Guys have sponsored are backpack giveaways (filled with school supplies), baby showers for single mothers, Thanksgiving dinner for 200 families, and holiday shopping sprees.

Guy said he was inspired to give back to the community by his father, Michael, who was a firefighter for 25 years. Guy relayed a story about how his father responded to a call on Christmas Eve and that a family had lost everything in a fire. After the fire was extinguished, Michael went to a local store, bought food and toys, and dropped them at the hotel where the displaced family was staying.

“Being able to help somebody else to uplift them, that pretty much does it all for me,” Guy said. “And that builds why we do this in the community, because it’s not about what happens now, it’s about next time and the next couple of years that it continues to grow.”

***

The Patriots’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award is David Andrews. It is given to the player “who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.” “I love the game of football and I try to play as hard as I can and play it the right way. I think that’s my job to honor the game and kind of play it the right way,” Andrews said. “Try to play it how it’s supposed to be played and that’s what I tried to do since I was 6 years old. So, it’s carried me pretty far here.” … The Patriots were missing nine players at Tuesday’s light practice: defensive backs Jalen Mills and Jabrill Peppers; wide receiver Jakobi Meyers; running back Damien Harris; offensive linemen Mike Onwenu, Isaiah Wynn, and Trent Brown; and quarterback Garrett Gilbert and linebacker Jamie Collins from the practice squad … The players will be off Wednesday and return to practice Thursday to continue preparations for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.