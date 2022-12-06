Blake Griffin understands his role with the Celtics, and he’s playing it perfectly

President of basketball operations Brad Stevens signed Griffin for these types of situations. Al Horfor d is likely not going to play the second games of back-to-backs at age 36, meaning the Celtics will need Griffin’s minutes.

He opened his fourth start as a Celtic on Monday at Toronto with a soaring dunk and was productive throughout his 32 minutes in Boston’s 116-110 win.

PHOENIX — Blake Griffin understands the questions about his durability and his ability to still do athletic things on the basketball floor. That doesn’t means the questions don’t occasionally annoy him.

Griffin said he has accepted his role in Boston, which is whatever coach Joe Mazzulla asks. There are going to be nights when Griffin contributes to a win and others when he doesn’t leave the bench. He’s at peace with that.

“It’s great to be out there,” he said. “But my role here is to do exactly what is asked. Just be ready. It’s always great to be out there. I always want to be out there. We have the luxury of having so many great players and guys on the bench who could play a lot of minutes for other teams. But sometimes you sacrifice things to be on a team like this.”

Griffin admitted he reported to the Celtics in good physical shape but not in premium basketball shape. He’s worked the past six weeks to improve his endurance and the results have been flashes of athleticism from his past.

“It took me a couple of weeks, maybe a month to get my legs back under me,” he said. “When I came in here, I was working out, but nothing gets you in shape like really ramping up, playing 5-on-5. I hadn’t done anything of that. I’ve felt great for the past month or so.”

Mazzulla said he has no hesitation playing Griffin in key stretches.

“He works every day so I know he’s getting better every day,” Mazzulla said. “He works. He’s in shape. Guys love him. He communicates. He’s physical. I thought he was very good on the defensive end and did a good job maintaining our spacing on the offensive end.”

Mazzulla said he understood Griffin’s resume as a former All-Star but also a player who played sparingly over the past few years with the Brooklyn Nets. Griffin is proving he has more to offer than perhaps he was allowed to show with the Nets.

“I just had to learn about him as a player as I had to do with all the guys that I coach every day,” Mazzulla said. “He’s just always ready and I trust him and we’re very grateful to have a deep bench like that. When it’s not your night you understand and when it is, you deliver like that. He was great.”

Griffin said he does not need more clarity on his role. He understands there are younger players in front of him, so his time will be limited.

“I just tell him if he needs me to play, I’ll play at the end of games,” Griffin said. “We discussed my role for sure but I also told him I don’t always need an explanation. He can focus on coaching. He doesn’t have to explain to me why he’s doing this or that. It’s not going to change how I prepare or how I feel about this team or what I give to this team.

“I’d love to always play. But I’m trying to be here and be available and do whatever is asked.”

First to 20

Not lost on the players and coaches was being the first NBA team to 20 wins this season. By comparison, last year’s Celtics didn’t win their 20th game until Jan. 10 and that only improved their record to 20-21. The Celtics have fulfilled the promise to themselves to start fast, collect early wins, and set the pace in the Eastern Conference.

“We’ll have ebbs and flows throughout the year,” Mazzulla said. “We’ve had great rhythm and you constantly have to reinvent yourself as a team. It’s not always going to go your way. It’s more about how we can maintain an awareness to that and how we can work through it and execute. There will be some highs and lows and we’ll have to work through it.”

Injury report

The Celtics said Malcolm Brogdon is probable to return Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns after missing Monday with a non-COVID illness. Horford is not on the injury report and is expected to play the next three games because the Celtics have a day off in between each game. Mazzulla said there has been no decision to rest Horford on the second game of back-to-backs permanently. Next Tuesday’s game against the Lakers is a second of a back-to-back but does not involve any overnight travel as the Celtics will stay in Los Angeles after taking on the Clippers Monday.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.