Bruce Cassidy and his Golden Knights came up with a good game plan against the Bruins

Word has gotten around about Montgomery’s Bruins (20-3-1) using the weak-side defenseman to start the rush. Cassidy, who knows the Bruins better than any opposing coach, realized his former team was getting easy zone exits by sending pucks to the middle. He informed his charges.

The Bruins have lost four times in 24 games, so no one was overreacting to Monday night’s loss against Bruce Cassidy and the Golden Knights.

So when David Pastrnak took a pass from Charlie McAvoy on the right half-wall and looked for Derek Forbort across the zone, Jonathan Marchessault was ready. Seeing Pastrnak’s eyes locked on the defenseman, the Vegas winger stepped into the lane, snatched the pass, and had enough time to follow his rebound and bury the 2-0 goal.

“Boston’s activating their D a lot more, we know about that, [Hampus] Lindholm specifically. [Connor Clifton] is more active, as well. At times we did a good job cutting those plays off and transitioning well from it,” Cassidy said postgame, noting that he wanted to counter the Bruins’ speed with the Knights’ speed.

Montgomery wants quick puck movement out of the zone, but Pastrnak didn’t take a look at what other options were available.

“We gave up a goal in Tampa on the same thing,” Montgomery said. “We have to look before we go to the middle of the ice. Teams are sitting on that now. They’re clogging up the middle. That’s something we recognize.

“We’re not doing a good enough job of taking the ice that’s available. We’ve talked about it and showed more video on it today. It’s not just Vegas that did it. Tampa did it both games. Colorado plays that way, too. You take that away, there’s other ways to create offense. That’s what we’re looking at now.”

They’re No. 1

The Bruins headed west from Hanscom Field in Bedford as the No. 1 team in the East, their .854 points percentage ranking slightly ahead of the Devils (.820, 20-4-1). They face the Avalanche (13-9-1) on Wednesday, Coyotes (7-12-4) on Friday, and Golden Knights (19-7-1) on Sunday before returning for a home date with the Islanders Tuesday … Montgomery said Craig Smith will enter the lineup in Colorado for A.J. Greer. Smith, who missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, is stuck on 1-2–3 in 12 games, his only goal coming Oct. 27 against Detroit … The Avalanche will likely be without star Nathan MacKinnon, who is expected to “miss some time,” coach Jared Bednar said in a Tuesday radio appearance. MacKinnon was hurt in Monday’s loss at Philadelphia … No word on Anton Stralman’s future. The veteran defenseman, who cleared waivers, has not reported to AHL Providence and continues to work out on his own.

True tandem

Since Jeremy Swayman returned from injury Nov. 19, the Bruins have split their goalie starts. It sounds as if that could continue through the holidays. “We’re going every two days and there’s going to be a lot of travel,” Montgomery said. “We don’t want to wear anyone out” … Vegas’s Logan Thompson (40 saves on 43 shots, a .930 save percentage) became the latest netminder to beat the Bruins with an ace performance. On Nov. 23, Florida’s Spencer Knight allowed two goals — both on the power play — on 39 shots (.949). In a loss at Toronto, both Ilya Samsonov (13/14, 1.929) and Erik Kallgren (7/7, 1.000) were good. The only team to beat the Bruins without airtight netminding was Ottawa, which won, 7-5, on a night Anton Forsberg gave up five goals on 34 shots (.853) … The Bruins have played the second-fewest road games (nine) and are averaging four goals per game away from TD Garden, which is just about the same as home. “We have a veteran team that knows how to play on the road,” Montgomery said. “I think our game hasn’t changed. That’s what I like. Our identity is the same. We check hard, and we try to make plays” … The Bruins entered Tuesday ranked No. 1 in goals for (3.96) and against (2.17) and No. 2 in power-play (29.4 percent) and penalty-kill (84.6) success.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.