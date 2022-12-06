EMass girls’ hockey: Canton’s Carolyn Durand headlines Players to Watch

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang –– The senior captain proved to be a scoring sensation, totaling 28 goals and 16 assists a season ago.

Jennifer Birolini, Pembroke –– The sophomore dazzled a season ago, amassing 26 goals and 11 assists to lead the Titans to a Patriot League Fisher Division title. A two-year varsity player, Birolini owns 67 career points to her credit.

Jenna Chaplain, St. Mary’s –– An Assumption University commit from Peabody, the senior spurred the Spartans to the Division 1 quarterfinals by scoring 22 goals and adding 19 assists from her center position.

Allison Corrieri, Acton-Boxborough –– The junior from Bromfield boasts a roaring shot, evidenced by scoring 13 goals a season ago as a defenseman. The MVC/DCL All-Star totaled 39 points in 26 games to lead the Revolution to the Division 1 semifinals.

Molly Driscoll, Watertown –– The reigning Middlesex League Freedom Division MVP, Driscoll’s talents are not limited to the ice, as the junior led the Raiders to a Division 3 field hockey state championship in the fall.

Carolyn Durand, Canton –– An Assumption University commit for field hockey, the senior has been named to the Globe’s girls’ ice hockey team twice. Durand backstopped the Bulldogs to the Division 2 state championship after posting a 0.95 goals against average and .940 save percentage.

Annie Ettenhofer, Winchester –– A captain in both ice hockey and field hockey, the senior has paced the Red and Black in scoring the past two seasons, notching 10 goals and 19 assists the campaign prior as a defenseman.

Kelly Holmes, King Philip –– The junior scored at will, earning Hockomock League All-Star accolades by posting 23 goals and 25 assists.

Shea Kelleher, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake –– A Sacred Heart commit for soccer who captained Silver Lake to a Division 2 state title this fall, the senior tallied 32 goals and 13 assists en route to being named Patriot League Keenan Division MVP.

Maggie Lynch, Archbishop Williams –– Transferring from the North Quincy/Quincy co-op, the senior looks to build upon a 55-goal season in which the Quincy resident earned Patriot League MVP honors. Lynch has accumulated a scintillating 181 career points and 141 goals in 55 games.

