Girls’ hockey notebook: Archbishop Williams buzzing with anticipation now that Maggie Lynch has arrived

“It speaks to her character, not wanting to ‘wear a letter,’ but she’s still a leader,” said Nolan. “She leads with the way she acts and handles herself.”

She did not want to step into a captaincy role.

When Maggie Lynch first walked into the Archbishop Williams girls’ hockey locker room, she had a request for second-year coach Doug Nolan .

“She knows what she’s capable of doing. She’s going to be a great piece of our team.”

Teammates were wide-eyed, giddy with excitement to add a player of Lynch’s caliber. The senior from Quincy scored 55 goals a season ago for the North Quincy/Quincy co-cop, earning Patriot League MVP honors, and boasts an astounding 141 goals and 181 career points in 55 games.

“I’ve always wanted to go to [Archbishop Williams] in some aspect, but some things delayed it,” said Lynch. “With COVID and everything, it wasn’t right, but it was the right time now that I’m a senior. The atmosphere is great.”

Maggie Lynch, walking into the locker room at Canton SportsPlex, said she always wanted to play hockey at Archbishop Williams, but the pandemic put a pause on her plans. "Now the time was right as a senior," she said. DebeeTlumacki

“I don’t care what level you’re at, whether it’s the NHL or at the mite level, if you have the chance to add a 50-goal scorer, that’s big for the team,” said Nolan.

Nolan changed the culture of the Bishops’ program, bringing a team that won just six games a season prior to a Division 2 quarterfinals appearance in his first season.

“He’s a great coach,” said Lynch. “He knows everyone can be better players and he just wants every one of us to be the best that we can be.”

A Quincy native who was drafted 282nd overall in the 1994 NHL Entry Draft and played for UMass Lowell from 1995-99, Nolan played in the AHL, ECHL, and professionally overseas for 11 seasons.

As senior captain Grace Mottau (right) listens in, Archbishop Williams girls' hockey coach Doug Nolan tries to make his point during practice Tuesday at the Canton Sportsplex. DebeeTlumacki

“He brings a wealth of hockey knowledge to the program,” said senior captain Grace Mottau. “He brings that drive, the fire within, but he really wants to push you to be the best player that you can be.”

Nolan routinely pauses drills at practice, pointing out ways to do better yet while not accentuating mistakes. But Nolan emphasizes fun at the conclusion of drills, ending each session in a shootout.

Archbishop Williams goaltender Evelyn Lacey routinely gets tested in end-of-practice shootouts. DebeeTlumacki

“They were hungry to win,” said Nolan. “They were sick and tired of losing. It’s about bringing some energy, some swag, some confidence to these girls, letting them know how good they really are.”

“If you want to take that next step in the process, it’s all in the details.”

Mottau, a four-year player from Avon, and Lynch highlight a potent offense. The two have three years of experience playing with one another at the Boch Blazers, a club team led by Nolan. The duo lead by example, putting in extra conditioning, puck handling, and shooting work, which has inspired the rest of the team to follow suit.

“I think everyone has welcomed her with open arms,” said Mottau. “She gets the family feel of our team and how we are all working together.”

Sophomores Caroline Batchelder (Braintree) and Shea Nolan (Quincy) add sizzling speed and adept finishing abilities to an offense that will roll three lines.

Senior co-captain Abby Dunn (Quincy) and senior assistant captain Kristin Spiro (Weymouth) spearhead a hard-working defensive unit in front of freshman goaltender Evelyn Lacey (Braintree).

Incorporating a game-by-game approach with a challenging schedule, the Bishops look to build as a team on a strong campaign. The players’ have been inseparable, galvanized by improving on last season’s results.

“The buzz around the team is contagious,” said Mottau.

Nolan preached to the team to remember the feeling of the quarterfinals loss, in which Natick scored twice in the final minute to pry a victory from the jaws of defeat. The feelings experienced in that moment will help fuel the Bishops’ growth.

“We’ve been waiting since the first day of school,” said Lynch. “The start of the season is so close, we’re just chomping at the bit.”

Ice chips

▪ Jenna Chaplain and her St. Mary’s teammates have a clear goal in mind this season.

“My goal for this season is to win a state championship with all my friends because it’s the last year we are all going to be able to do it together,” said Chaplain.

The No. 3 Spartans have an enviable core of returners, with Chaplain, a Globe All-Scholastic last season, and fellow senior Maggie Pierce. With the departure of defending state and Catholic Central champion Austin Prep to the NEPSAC, Chaplain now has her eyes set on St. Mary’s again taking over those titles.

The 2020-21 league co-MVP, Chaplain is a dynamic forward who prevails in big moments, like in last year’s MIAA tournament, when she scored twice in an overtime quarterfinal loss to Acton-Boxborough. She had 22 goals and 19 assists in a year that saw the Spartans go 14-8-3.

The Peabody resident has a mind for the game, and she believes her vision is one of her best traits.

“I think the strongest part of my game right now is being able to see the ice and create plays for me and my teammates,” said Chaplain.

Chaplain’s sights are set on making sure St. Mary’s has a deep postseason run, but afterward, she will help Worcester’s Assumption University take their women’s hockey program to the next level. She will be a part of the school’s first year playing at Division 1.

“Assumption was just such a great opportunity for me to pursue my dream of playing D1 hockey,” said Chaplain.

▪ As coaches turned over in the off-season, more women have entered the high school hockey ranks. With the growth of the sport at every level over the past 25 years, an increasing number of women move from playing to coaching each year, and it is beginning to show in high school hires.

The biggest move of the off-season was Canton selecting Nikki Petrich to take over for girls hockey coaching legend Dennis Aldrich. Aldrich led the No. 2 Bulldogs to the state title game four times over his 10-year tenure. Petrich is the perfect fit as his replacement, with experience and hockey IQ that will elevate the program further. The Shattuck-St. Mary’s and Northeastern alumna spent the last five years as the associate head coach at Austin Prep, helping the team win two state titles. Petrich also has served on USA Hockey’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Board.

▪ Hingham adds longtime women’s pro player Courtney Turner as their head coach this season. Turner has been a part of both the Canadian Women’s Hockey League and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

▪ Carolyn Avery takes over a team with high potential in Reading. The name is familiar to those who have followed MIAA girls hockey for a while, because she was a standout for Lexington a decade ago, leading the team to the Division I quarterfinals.

▪ Franklin chose to stick to a familiar face for their new coach: they elevated four-year assistant coach Mike Lubin in October.

Correspondent Kat Cornetta contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.