If Monday night’s Bruins-Golden Knights matchup is a preview of the Stanley Cup Final, sign us up

But for the rest of us, it feels appropriate to take a moment to reflect on the show the Bruins put on Monday night. They did indeed suffer their first TD Garden loss of any kind, regular-season or playoff, since April 16. But in rebounding from a terrible start, in erasing a 3-0 deficit to tie the game in the third, in playing with the kind of pace and energy that has defined their personality under first-year coach Jim Montgomery, the Bruins brought playoff energy to Causeway Street, waking a dormant building.

The Bruins won’t waste precious minutes lamenting the Monday night setback that brought an end to their perfect home record, even if the failure to convert on an overtime power play and the shootout loss to their old coach and his new team will sting for a bit. With a swing through Colorado and Arizona before a rematch with Bruce Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights up next on the schedule, the Bruins are happy enough to take their point and hit the tough road ahead.

If this was a peek at a potential Stanley Cup clash — and with matching conference-leading records, this has to be one of the favorites — then sign us up now.

“I would like to be back here in the spring. Wouldn’t that be nice, eh?” a smiling Cassidy told reporters afterward. “Two good hockey teams that are trending that way. A lot is going to happen between now and then, I’m sure.”

“Our building is electric all the time,” marveled Montgomery. “Our fans are awesome. It did at moments [feel like playoff hockey].”

The Bruins made that happen with yet another comeback effort, and probably would have emerged with a regulation or OT win had Vegas’s rookie goaltender, Logan Thompson, not stood on his head to the tune of 40 saves, and 5 for 5 in the shootout. But one thing this team has certainly learned about itself is that it can play from behind. The Bruins did it Nov. 25 against the Hurricanes, against the Sabres Nov. 12, against the Penguins Nov. 1, all resulting in wins. They did it in one of their only three regulation losses, back on Oct. 19, when they twice trailed by three goals in a 7-5 setback at Ottawa.

The bottom line is they believe they can do it any night.

“When we get down by three, we don’t really care, we just keep kind of pushing and then we kind of smell blood at that point and keep going,” is how Brad Marchand described it after the Vegas loss. “It’s almost like we get that mind-set when we get that first one, we know we’re getting two and three.

“That’s kind of how we feel in this room, especially with the amount of time we had left in the game, but we needed that killer instinct in overtime. We kind of dropped the ball there.”

“Once we got that first goal, I think everyone believed on the bench that we would tie it up,” echoed David Pastrnak. “We had the fans behind us. It was a great fight back … but we couldn’t get it done earlier [in overtime] and the shootout, and we couldn’t bury those chances. A tough one to swallow, but a great fight back from our whole group, and it’s a good point.”

As Taylor Hall put it, “The start killed us. I mean, it was great that we battled back, but three goals are a huge hole and it’s not something that we can rely on every time out. But it’s good to face a little bit of adversity and to have moments during your season and in games that don’t look great and look bleak.

“To fight our way out was great, but I think we were exhausted by the end of the game from playing so hard and working to get our game back.”

So yes, the Bruins would certainly prefer not to be playing from behind, particularly against a Vegas team without its best offensive (Jack Eichel) and defensive (Alex Pietrangelo) players, but the resilience they are building is very important as the season wears on. There’s a ton of time between now and the playoffs, but as Montgomery continues to get the most out of a roster so deep it has former No. 1 pick Hall as a third-line winger, he allows for the dream to percolate with real legitimacy.

Remember, this is a team whose top two centers have an awful lot of NHL mileage on them, Patrice Bergeron, 37, and David Krejci, 36. To last into April, to be ready for the grind of four potential postseason series, sure the Bruins want to win now, but they also want to keep something in the tank for later. With a guy such as Hall, whose four-on-three, third-period goal tied the game Monday, with a goalie combination such as Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman, the Bruins appear built for the long haul.

“Every line hems teams down,” Swayman said. “We’re not easy to play against, and everyone knows that. So we’re going to keep doing that for the rest of the year.”

With more games like Monday’s along the way? Sign us up.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.