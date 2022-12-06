Injury-plagued Rams claim quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers on Tuesday.
Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland, was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games.
After league-wide speculation about Mayfield joining the contending 49ers or Ravens, Mayfield instead will join the injury-plagued Rams (3-9). Los Angeles has lost six straight games during what’s shaping up as the worst season in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion.
The Rams also need help at quarterback: Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective in three of the past four games. Wolford passed for 178 yards with no touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to Seattle.
The Rams host the Raiders on Thursday night, and it’s unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate.