World Cup

Morocco shocks Spain to reach World Cup quarterfinals

By Tales Azzoni Associated Press,Updated December 6, 2022, 1 hour ago
Morocco's players celebrate after their penalty kick shootout win over Spain.Luca Bruno/Associated Press

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, beating Spain, 3-0, in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler, and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

The teams drew, 0-0, in regulation and extra time.

Morocco has been the biggest surprise of the tournament and will next face Portugal or Switzerland.

Morocco is the only team from outside Europe or South America to make it to the last eight. It is the only Arab — and African — nation left in the tournament.

