Morocco shocks Spain to reach World Cup quarterfinals

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, beating Spain, 3-0, in a penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler, and Sergio Busquets missed their penalties for Spain, with Sarabia hitting the post and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou stopping the other two.

The teams drew, 0-0, in regulation and extra time.