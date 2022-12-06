No. 6 UConn women’s basketball star Azzi Fudd out 3-6 weeks with knee injury

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd, the top scorer of the sixth-ranked UConn women’s basketball team, is expected to be out 3-6 weeks because of a right knee injury she suffered during her team’s weekend loss to No. 5 Notre Dame, a university athletic spokesperson said Tuesday.

The sophomore guard was injured in the first half of the game Sunday when a teammate collided into her. She returned midway through the second period to play four hobbled minutes, but sat the rest of the way.

“I think she’ll be all right,” coach Geno Auriemma said afterward.