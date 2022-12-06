fb-pixel Skip to main content
NCAA women's basketball

No. 6 UConn women’s basketball star Azzi Fudd out 3-6 weeks with knee injury

By Associated PressUpdated December 6, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Connecticut guard Azzi Fudd (35) will be out 3-6 weeks after injuring her right knee during the first half of a loss at Notre Dame on Sunday in South Bend, Ind.Jessica Hill/Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. — Azzi Fudd, the top scorer of the sixth-ranked UConn women’s basketball team, is expected to be out 3-6 weeks because of a right knee injury she suffered during her team’s weekend loss to No. 5 Notre Dame, a university athletic spokesperson said Tuesday.

The sophomore guard was injured in the first half of the game Sunday when a teammate collided into her. She returned midway through the second period to play four hobbled minutes, but sat the rest of the way.

“I think she’ll be all right,” coach Geno Auriemma said afterward.

Fudd entered the game averaging 24.0 points but finished scoreless on two shots over 13 minutes in the team's first loss of the season.

The athletic spokesperson didn't specify the type of knee injury Fudd sustained.

She underwent evaluation Monday and an MRI confirmed the injury, the spokesperson said.

The Huskies host Princeton on Thursday.


