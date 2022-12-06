Pittsburgh wins the first MLB Draft lottery; Red Sox get 14th pick in 2023

The Twins were a big winner, moving up from the 13th-best odds to get the fifth pick.

The Nationals will pick second, followed by the Tigers in third and the Diamondbacks in fourth.

The Pirates won the first draft lottery in MLB history and will pick first in the 2023 MLB Draft. It is the sixth time Pittsburgh will draft first, most recently in 2021 when it selected catcher Henry Davis.

The Red Sox landed the 14th pick, which is exactly where their 78-84 record placed them.

The first MLB draft lottery determined the first six positions using a weighted system. The teams with the three worst records (Nationals, Athletics, and Pirates) all had a 16.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick, while the Reds had a 13.2 percent chance with the fourth-worst record and the Royals had a 10 percent chance with the fifth-worst record.

Guardians bet on Bell

The Guardians and slugging first baseman Josh Bell have agreed to a $33 million, two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

Bell played for Washington and San Diego last season, batting .266 with 17 homers and 71 RBIs in 156 games.

The 30-year-old Bell is a .262 hitter with 130 homers and 468 RBIs over seven seasons with three big league teams. He had his best year with Pittsburgh in 2019, making the NL All-Star team while batting .277 with 37 homers and 116 RBIs in 143 games.

The addition of Bell gives the defending AL Central champions more power after they hit just 127 homers this year — the second-lowest total in the majors.

Yoshida coming stateside

Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. and MLB teams have until Jan. 20 to reach an agreement.

The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan’s Pacific League. A lefthanded hitter, he has a .327 average with 133 homers and 467 RBIs over seven seasons.

Hard-throwing right-hander Kodai Senga is a free agent and does not have to go through the posting system because he has 11 seasons of service time in the Japanese major leagues. Senga, who turns 30 in January, was 11-6 with a 1.94 ERA in 22 starts for the Pacific League’s Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.

Cardinals announcer arrested

Cardinals television announcer Dan McLaughlin was charged as a persistent offender of driving while intoxicated, a day after he was arrested in suburban St. Louis.

Bond was set at $25,000, the Creve Coeur Police Department said. The 48-year-old McLaughlin has been a Cardinals broadcaster for more than two decades. He has also done NFL games for Fox.

“We have been made aware that Dan McLaughlin was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Sunday night. We are very disappointed to hear this, and are working to gather additional information before offering further comment,” the Cardinals and Bally Sports said in a statement.

Haniger signs with Giants

Outfielder Mitch Haniger has agreed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Giants, according to multiple reports . . . The Athletics picked up righthanded reliever Chad Smith in a trade with the Rockies, who acquired minor-league righthander Jeff Criswell. Smith made 15 appearances for the Rockies last season, going 0-1 with a 7.50 ERA. The 27-year-old spent a chunk of the 2022 season at Triple A Albuquerque, where he had 12 saves. Criswell went a combined 4-10 with a 4.03 ERA while pitching at High A, Double A, and Triple A. He had 119 strikeouts over 118⅓ innings and walked 45 . . . The Pirates and righthander Vince Velasquez have agreed to a one-year, $3.15 million contact, according to ESPN. Velasquez, 30, was 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 75⅓ innings over 27 appearances, including nine starts, for the White Sox last season. He is 34-47 with a 4.93 ERA over eight major-league seasons . . . The Orioles signed outfielder Nomar Mazara to a minor league contract. The 27-year-old hit .264 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 55 games with San Diego this season. Mazara has also played for the Tigers, White Sox, and Rangers.